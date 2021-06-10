How Twin Gamer Girls are Building a Secret Empire

The twins, 21 from Canada, have been active on social media for years but started growing exponentially when they launched TikTok accounts (@LaurenxBurch @Julia.Burch). Both girls have used a variety of strategies to grow their audience including cosplay, modeling, gaming, live-streaming, exclusive content (for their 18+ audience), and YouTube. "The exciting thing about Lauren and Julia isn't just their rapid growth, it's their ability to grow their audience on multiple platforms at once. They essentially have the opportunity to build a social media empire based on their viral content," said CEO and Founder of Management Company, We Are Verified.

Prior to their current success, the twins had applied themselves to a variety of other social media platforms because they just loved creating content. "We really just enjoy creating fun little videos and being creative, especially together." As soon as the audience started growing rapidly, this knowledge-base and work ethic seemed to lend itself perfectly for growing their online presence in different areas. Some of their prior knowledge gleaned may also help in their desires to get involved in other fields other than social media such as NFT's and crypto.

Becoming extremely lucrative at such young ages has seemingly happened naturally for Lauren and Julia. Their intoxicating personalities and specific genre of content seems to not only be the key for growth, but also the key to staying sane. As Lauren puts it, "The internet can be an ugly place, but we try to just stay in our lanes and have fun with it. We have some big goals, so we try not to get caught up in too much."

So what are the key components to success in today's female influencer space? Experimenting, engaging, and entertaining. With today's quickly changing social media industry and influencer marketing space, half of the game is keeping up to date with the newest trends and going out of your comfort zone. Lauren and Julia have access to all of this plus much more. The Burch Twins are now setting the stage for the future of female e-girls and how to grow a digital enterprise.

