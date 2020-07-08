How U.S. Residents Are Traveling After COVID-19

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The effects of COVID-19 have changed travel for the foreseeable future.

According to data from travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth.com, travelers' post-COVID-19 concerns have impacted their travel behavior.

Travelers Purchasing Cancellation Coverage

Travelers looking for coverage to cancel are showing caution and doubt following COVID-19, booking shorter trips further in the future compared to last year.

Travelers purchased their policies almost 5 months prior to their departure, 48% further out than last year.

Travelers are taking shorter trips than last year, only traveling for an average of 13 days.

Travelers are spending 23% more on international trips this year, and 21% more on domestic trips.

Travelers Purchasing Emergency Medical Coverage

As travel suppliers are offering fully refundable trips, travelers taking advantage of those deals are only looking for medical travel insurance.

These travelers are taking trips over a month long on average, traveling 62% longer than last year.

Travelers are purchasing policies earlier, an average of 55 days prior to departure, compared to just 26 days in 2019.

Methodology: Data is based on all travel insurance policies purchased through Squaremouth.com between January 21-June 21, 2020. Statistics reflect year-over-year changes unless otherwise noted.

