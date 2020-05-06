How Utilities are Entering the Home of The Customer While Social Distancing

BOSTON, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EFI, an industry leader in utility-branded marketplaces and energy-efficient product distribution, is supporting newly launched free virtual home energy assessments. Virtual assessments were spawned from the need to bolster energy-efficiency efforts despite social distancing. EFI partners with leading utility companies nationwide, shipping energy-efficient, money-saving products direct to utilities' participating and eligible customers.



With residential energy use on the rise and traditional energy assessments on hold, utilities have responded with virtual assessments to continue to help customers save on their utility bills.

"Virtual energy assessments are a safe and convenient way to keep customers engaged and saving money during the challenging times of the COVID-19 crisis," said Jonathan Coons, Director of Marketing at EFI. "Offering the products and services that we do, we are uniquely positioned to help utilities with this new service, as well as keep the energy-efficiency mission moving forward when it matters most."

Participating customers receive a fully-remote audit, a report, and a free or discounted shipment of energy-efficient products to help lower their energy use. Products ship from EFI's fulfillment center, which houses thousands of energy-efficient LED light bulbs, smart thermostats, advanced power strips, weatherization materials, and more. ENERGY STAR reports that the average household uses 5-15% less energy after upgrading to smart thermostat, saving up to $180 a year on energy bills. LEDs use 90% less energy than standard bulbs and save up to $80 over their lifetime. These energy and monetary savings add up. Jonathan Coons concludes, "During these uncertain times, free assessments offer relief to residents in their homes, as well as allow EFI to fulfill the company's mission."

