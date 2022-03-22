How Vehicle Accidents Can Lead to Wrongful Death Cases

Motor vehicle crashes resulting from any level of another driver's negligence could result in tragic losses of lives says Stephenson Rife LLP

NEW ALBANY, N.Y., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Individuals can file a wrongful death lawsuit when the carelessness of a motorist results in the death of a loved one. Vehicle accidents include car- and motorcycle-related accidents where the victim may be another motorist or a pedestrian.

Mike Stephenson, attorney at Stephenson Rife LLP, says that although numerous fatalities are due to car accidents, several factors come into play when presenting a wrongful death lawsuit for the negligent party involved in a vehicle accident.

Vehicle accidents are one of the most common causes of wrongful death cases, with a significant number of such accidents occurring due to the recklessness of a driver under the influence of drugs or alcohol or texting while driving. However, the victim's loved ones must be able to provide sufficient evidence that the responsible party in the accident demonstrated irresponsible behavior.

The degrees of negligence that can lead to vehicle accidents vary from driving while intoxicated to not paying attention to the road. Outside the usual factors such as drunken driving or being on the phone while behind the wheel, vehicle accidents can also occur due to poor construction areas or overloaded vehicles.

"Most vehicle accidents involve negligent drivers who were either drunk, distracted, running a red light or going over the specified speed limit," Stephenson says. There are also wrongful death cases with trucks carrying an excessive load, the driver fell asleep, or there were mechanical issues that the driver could have resolved if they had examined the vehicle before getting on the road.

Stephenson says that the fatalities due to vehicle accidents are not limited to wrongful death cases but include severe personal injury that leaves the victim dealing with damages such as physical disability and crippling medical bills.

"It can be disheartening how much vehicle accidents lead to fatalities including trauma and health expenses that leave victims helpless," Stephenson says. "Although there are laws in place for motorists to obey regarding texting, speeding and DUIs, I believe there should be more awareness on how law firms can assist victims or their loved ones to hold the negligent parties responsible for the damages."

