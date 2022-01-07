How Virtual Medicine Appointments Help Doctors & Civilians During an Ongoing Pandemic

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Omicron variant spreads at an expeditious rate, comes the realization that the COVID-19 global pandemic will continue to challenge healthcare professionals and civilians alike for some time.

Healthcare professionals need to find ways to have fewer patients enter their brick-and-mortar clinic, while still providing quality care to all. Meanwhile, civilians need to accept that having non-COVID-related health issues could mean not seeing their doctor in a capacity they've become accustomed to.

Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder and Medical Director of Banty Inc.

Fortunately for both parties though, virtual medicine solutions are readily available. By using such technology, healthcare professionals and patients can have video calls to punctually review certain medical ailments.

Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder and Medical Director for virtual medicine solution Banty Inc. , has been using video calls as a way to connect with patients for years now. As the COVID-19 global pandemic continues, he believes virtual medicine appointments can help doctors and patients in a multitude of ways, including:

Patients can stay home: Due to the rapid-spreading nature of the Omicron variant, some patients are hesitant about leaving home for appointments. The last thing they want to do is catch the virus while traveling to an appointment, or by having close contact with a patient who might be unknowingly infected. By offering patients a virtual visit option for non-serious matters, doctors can ease the stress of those who want to be extra-precautious during these challenging times

Due to the rapid-spreading nature of the Omicron variant, some patients are hesitant about leaving home for appointments. The last thing they want to do is catch the virus while traveling to an appointment, or by having close contact with a patient who might be unknowingly infected. By offering patients a virtual visit option for non-serious matters, doctors can ease the stress of those who want to be extra-precautious during these challenging times Allows care to continue: One serious issue that arose during the early days of the COVID-19 global pandemic was patients avoiding care for new issues and/or pre-existing conditions. Unfortunately, this led to diagnoses being made far too late, or conditions getting worse due to a lack of proper medical maintenance. By doctors committing to a virtual medicine solution, they can still keep tabs on patients, especially those hesitant about visiting a clinic

One serious issue that arose during the early days of the COVID-19 global pandemic was patients avoiding care for new issues and/or pre-existing conditions. Unfortunately, this led to diagnoses being made far too late, or conditions getting worse due to a lack of proper medical maintenance. By doctors committing to a virtual medicine solution, they can still keep tabs on patients, especially those hesitant about visiting a clinic Patients get to have a personal experience with their doctor: Some doctors throughout the COVID-19 global pandemic have resorted to meeting with patients over the phone to discuss health matters. While this tactic can in theory be of assistance to patients, nothing replaces them being able to see their doctor and having a more personalized interaction. For many, the video call method allows for better, more comfortable conversations to take place, including the asking of more questions and ensuring all next steps in care are understood

"COVID-19 has proved to be challenging for doctors and how they administer care, as well as for patients unsure about how to navigate their day-to-day health amidst a pandemic," offers Dr. Tytus. "Fortunately, virtual medicine appointments can help bridge these gaps. While phone calls between doctors and patients are an accepted form of care, video calls are far more beneficial for all parties involved."

Banty.com's video call service offers all subscribers a custom, permanent URL (i.e., Banty.com/MyMeeting ); a secure, end-to-end encrypted meeting space; excellent video quality; unlimited meetings each month; and straightforward scheduling tools.

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make it easy to meet with those who matter most to you. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s )

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty room address: Banty.com/YourName

About Banty

Founded in 2020, Banty offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses , Medical Practices and Virtual Events . Banty video conferencing is easy to use and ultra-secure. The platform provides users with a dedicated Banty.com URL , accessible via any desktop browser or through iOS and Android mobile apps.

In order to receive government approval to become a verified medical platform, Banty was upgraded to meet new cyber security standards, making it one of the most secure platforms available. Each day, the Banty team goes above and beyond to ensure the platform remains one of the most secure and innovative virtual meeting solutions in the world.

For more information, please visit Banty.org/solutions , or follow Banty on social media to learn more about the latest platform innovations: LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram .

Contact:

Scott Wilson

289-259-8059

[email protected]

SOURCE Banty Inc.