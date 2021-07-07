How Will COVID Jab Affect Military Readiness, Asks Physicians for Civil Defense

TUCSON, Ariz., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Until now, the COVID inoculation has been voluntary for military personnel, and one-third to one-half have been refusing it.

By federal law, products available only under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) cannot be mandated. But according to a leaked document, HQDA EXORD 225-21, COVID-19 Steady State, reportedly obtained by the Army Times, all members will be required to take the shots, starting as early as Sept 1. Presumably, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will grant approval soon, even though studies are not scheduled to be complete until the end of 2022.

According to Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), military members have told him they will "quit" rather than take the jab, although it isn't clear how the service members could quit or how many would try to do so.

Aside from morale problems, and potential recruitment difficulties, there are direct effects of the vaccination, notes Physicians for Civil Defense. Adverse effects, especially with the second shot, occur in 70 percent of recipients. These are often disabling enough to prevent work, at least for several days. "We have never seen this before with a vaccine," stated Professor Didier Raoult.

Post-injection inflammation of the heart muscle has been described in 23 service members. In a study of myocarditis after smallpox vaccination, it was found that 60 percent of affected patients would not have sought medical care for symptoms outside of the study protocol. Recognition is clinically important since diagnosis impacts treatment, recommendations for exercise, and monitoring for later heart failure.

Groups in the UK and France have declared that the COVID jabs should be stopped because of unprecedented levels of harm. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to state that benefits outweigh the risks.

"How many pilots can we afford to lose because of heart damage?" asks Physicians for Civil Defense president Jane Orient, M.D. "And if a significant part of a unit is disabled, even temporarily, is this not an invitation to attack?"

"The military needs to look at options for prophylactic and early treatment instead of mandating unsafe or inadequately tested vaccines," she concludes.

Physicians for Civil Defense provides information to help save lives in the event of natural or man-made disasters.

Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, [email protected]

SOURCE Physicians for Civil Defense

