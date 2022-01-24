How You Can Make an Impact on Your Community by Working for Abbella Medical Staffing

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbella Medical Staffing, a medical staffing agency specializing in travel nursing, announces that nurses can make a big impact on their community by working with their staffing agency. "With COVID-19 variants, it's important to get involved by being a part of COVID-19 vaccination and testing," says Thomas Wambui, President of Abbella Medical Staffing, which is based in Baltimore. "Nurses have an opportunity to make a real difference in their communities."

Travel nurses have a unique opportunity to help communities across the nation that are struggling with nursing shortages. No doubt it can be stressful being a nurse these days with the COVID-19 pandemic still going. However, for travel nurses, there are many opportunities to help others and make a great living, too.

Many travel nurses are concerned about burnout due to the pressures of the pandemic. Abbella Medical Staffing goes to great lengths to offer support at every turn for their travel nurses. Travel nurses are free to choose their assignments, and the staff is always there to listen to concerns they may be having. They answer their phones 24/7 in order to ensure their nurses' concerns are being heard and that solutions can be found.

When travel nurses focus on the positives of travel nursing, many decide to not only pursue a career as a travel nurse, but they also come to love it. After all, seeing new places and doing new things excites many. Travel nurses have the unique opportunity to see how other medical facilities and hospitals do things, which means they learn exponentially while on assignment. This helps advance their career. Plus, discovering so many new processes and areas in the medical field can help travel nurses decide on a speciality as well.

The requirements to become a travel nurse are not much different than becoming a regular nurse. First, those interested will get their degree, such as earning your Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN/ADN) or a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). Then, they will take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN) to become a licensed nurse. Finally, they will begin your nursing career. For travel nursing in general, experience is a plus, but more importantly, a desire to make a difference in others' lives is what matters.

Abbella Medical Staffing is actively looking for travel nurses who would like to get involved by being a part of COVID-19 vaccination and testing. Their medical staffing agency offers excellent compensation, support, and benefits. Plus, travel nurses have the opportunity to travel for short-term assignments and see more parts of the country.

Abbella Medical Staffing is a travel nurse staffing agency based in Baltimore, Maryland. They are passionate about helping their nurses achieve their career goals, as well as passionate about helping their clients have the best talent available. Their mission is to improve the outcome of healthcare everywhere, by connecting adventurous medical professionals and respected facilities through an attentive and organized staffing process. Founded in 2012, Abbella Medical Staffing set out to set the standard for what a medical staffing agency should look like. They wanted to not only be responsive to hospitals and other medical facilities that needed short-term travel nurses, but they also wanted to be the best agency travel nurses wanted to work for. They believe they have succeeded in this goal. To learn more, contact them at www.abbellamedical.com today.

