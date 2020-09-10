Howard and Sidwell Friends Forge Forward-Looking Partnership

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard University and Sidwell Friends School have formalized a partnership centered on transforming the civic dialogue about race, democracy, equity, and education among teachers and youth leaders. Building on a collaboration that began in 2018, Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA and Sidwell Friends Head of School Bryan Garman officially signed the agreement in late August. The partnership will develop multiple projects spanning Howard's professional schools of Education, Law, and Divinity, and the Departments of African Studies and Afro-American Studies.

The agreement, which is the first of its kind at both institutions, focuses on unique training opportunities for future teachers, culturally responsive teaching in schools, and an expansion of the dialogue on race, diversity, and democracy through a national conference for teachers and youth leaders.

"Now more than ever, the future of racial justice and equity in this nation rests on working with some of the top young minds so they can grow into the solution-oriented critical thinkers of tomorrow," said President Frederick. "Working with a Quaker school that strives to educate for a more just society and to act upon moral imperatives, this partnership continues to be very meaningful for the University. We are excited to share what we learn together with teachers around this country."

Head of School Garman echoed that enthusiasm. "Together, we hope to deepen the conversation about racial justice in our communities, to contribute to the national dialogue, and to inspire tomorrow's leaders," he said. "It is an honor to have a relationship with one of the most important academic institutions in our nation, one that shares our focus on the pursuit of truth and service, that is dedicated to the proposition that education should free minds and promote a just society. We are grateful for this remarkable opportunity."

Howard's School of Education faculty will work with Sidwell Friends to provide student teachers opportunities for on-site professional training, career coaching, and classroom mentoring. Howard faculty will work with Sidwell Friends teachers to refine the School's curricula and train for culturally responsive teaching that is inclusive of African and African American perspectives and history.

Sidwell Friends' new Center for Ethical Leadership and Howard faculty will develop a summer conference on race, democracy, and education for pre K–12 teachers and students from schools around the region. Under the leadership of Sidwell Friends' Director of Equity, Justice, and Community Natalie Randolph, this program will lead to a high school mentorship program and connection with Howard students; a summer institute on racial equity and law with Howard Law School's Thurgood Marshall Civil Rights Center; and an interfaith dialogue program with Howard's Divinity School to promote service projects, conflict resolution, and cultural understanding.

"We look forward to continuing to build this relationship with Sidwell Friends," said Howard Provost Anthony Wutoh. "In the context of the significant societal upheaval we are experiencing currently, our actions can serve as a testament to how elevated scholarship and dynamic dialogue can bring to life a better future for our children and this country."

Both Howard University and Sidwell Friends are historic DC institutions with long-established histories of academic excellence. Founded in 1867, Howard remains a top-ranked private research university and a nationally preeminent historically black university. Founded in 1883, Sidwell Friends is a pre K–12 Quaker school grounded in the belief that there is that of God in everyone. Both institutions consider education a shared responsibility that prepares students to become active and engaged citizens for the benefit of the greater good.

Contacts:

Alonda Thomas, Director of Public Relations, Howard University

[email protected]

Hellen Hom-Diamond, Chief Communications Officer, Sidwell Friends School

[email protected]

SOURCE Howard University

