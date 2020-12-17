Howard Brown Health Adopts PTO Exchange to Extend Benefits and Further Support the Diversity of Employees

Howard Brown Health joins existing customers including Premera Blue Cross, General Atomics, Griffin Capital, InformedDNA, GM Nameplate and Slalom Consulting among others that now represent over 75,000 employees on the PTO Exchange platform.

Howard Brown Health plans to roll out PTO Exchange to all of its employees across all of its Chicago locations.

"We are always looking for new ways to support our team members, who are literally on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis," said Paul Rauseo, VP of Human Resources, Howard Brown Health. "The ability to tap into unused vacation creates meaningful benefits for employees and also helps differentiate us as we recruit for top talent."

Howard Brown Health employees can now exchange the monetary value of their unused PTO for:

Retirement savings - including 401(k) and Roth 401(k) plans

Student loans - tuition and loan payment reimbursement

Emergency Cash-Out - help pay for unexpected bills

Travel - exchange for airfare, hotels and other travel

Leave-sharing - donate PTO to fellow employees who may need it

Donations - contribute to over 1.2 million charitable organizations in the U.S.

"We're thrilled to have Howard Brown Health join our customer community," said Rob Whalen, CEO, PTO Exchange. "Especially now, employees need the support of employers more than ever. PTO Exchange gives them the flexibility to convert some of their unused vacation into other priorities and reduce stress."

There were an estimated 768 million days of unused PTO time and approximately $65 billion in total benefit value forfeited by employees in 2018, according to research outfit Project Time Off.

About Howard Brown Health

Howard Brown Health exists to eliminate the disparities in healthcare experienced by lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people through research, education and the provision of services that promote health and wellness. Howard Brown is the largest LGBTQ organization in the Midwest, providing primary and specialty healthcare, social services, and infectious disease screenings to more than 35,000 people each year. Howard Brown has 11 clinic locations and launched telephone and video options for patients to access care via telehealth. Learn more at howardbrown.org.

About PTO Exchange

PTO Exchange is a benefits platform that turns unused paid time off (PTO) into liquid assets that can be converted into things employees care about – retirement, student loan payments, travel awards, charitable causes and more. PTO Exchange helps companies support employees, attract & retain talent, reduce liabilities and strengthen community, all while helping employees reclaim lost PTO. PTO Exchange is SOC 2-certified and trusted by Premera Blue Cross, DaVita Kidney Care, General Atomics, Slalom Consulting, SH Hotels and others. Learn more at www.ptoexchange.com.

