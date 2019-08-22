Howard Johnson by Wyndham Creates a "Sweet Escape" with New York's First-Ever All-Candy Hotel Room

Available exclusively at 393 Broadway in New York City, today and tomorrow only, tourists and locals alike are invited to visit "HoJo's Sweet Escape" and "check-in" to the city's newest accommodations: an all-candy re-creation—think marshmallows, jellybeans, licorice and more—of one of Howard Johnson's new retro-cool hotel rooms, featuring modern design with a playful nod to the nostalgic days of orange roofs, ice cream and family road trips.

"Howard Johnson is one of those brands that is embedded in the hearts and minds of travelers young and old, the world over," said Clem Bence, vice president of operations and brand leader for Howard Johnson. "Say 'HoJo' and people can't help but to smile as they think back on the memories they've made with us over the decades. Our new look and feel seeks to celebrate our storied past while looking to the future with modern amenities, playful design and a re-imagined aesthetic that is distinctly Howard Johnson."

Howard Johnson's re-imagined guestrooms take their inspiration from classic mid-century modern design while adding contemporary and stylish accents that place an emphasis on connectivity—ideal for on-the-go travelers wanting to plug-in and re-charge. Among other design aspects guests are sure to love: a playful, marshmallow wall mirror; sleek vinyl upholstered headboards and custom abstract art showcasing the brand's iconic gate lodge roofline. Guests will also find a healthy dose of the brand's signature colors, orange and turquoise, on display throughout the room.

Added Bence, "We wanted this design to do more than just please the eye, we wanted it to spark conversation and delight among our multi-generational guests, thoughtfully marrying the old with the new. The end result is a familiar, nostalgic experience that at the same time is both elevated and entirely new."

Currently, more than 70 percent of Howard Johnson hotels across the U.S. and Canada have started or completed renovations in line with the new design package with the majority of hotels expected to have completed the refresh by the summer of 2020. Once they do, the brand estimates that Howard Johnson hotel owners will have invested a total of more than $40 million into elevating the on-property experience at more than 200 Howard Johnson hotels across the U.S. and Canada.

"HoJo's Sweet Escape" is available today and tomorrow only and is free and open to the public from noon to 7 p.m. ET daily. Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP for tickets here. While walk-ins are welcome, ticket holders will receive priority entry. In addition to enjoying an all-candy re-creation of one of Howard Johnson's new hotel rooms, visitors will also enjoy one-of-a-kind, over-the-top photo ops and experiences sure to make the family the envy of Instagram, along with sweet treats to take home as a souvenir.

About Howard Johnson by Wyndham

Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Howard Johnson® by Wyndham is one of the world's most iconic and well-known hospitality brands, spanning more than 335 hotels across North, Central and South America as well as parts of the Middle East and Asia. Most locations offer free Wi-Fi and complimentary Rise & Dine® breakfast as well as a host of other amenities including swimming pools, fitness centers and more. Guests can also earn and redeem points with Wyndham Rewards®, the brand's award-winning loyalty program, when they join for free at www.wyndhamrewards.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 817,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 77 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

