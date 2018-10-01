Howard Rosen Joins Secretariat International

ATLANTA, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- We are delighted to announce the continuing expansion of Secretariat International's Damages business with the addition of Howard Rosen, who is joining us as a Managing Director based in Toronto.

Howard is a leading Damages and Valuation expert witness with a focus on international arbitration. He has experience on some of the world's largest disputes and has given evidence on more than 100 occasions. According to Don Harvey (Managing Director), "The addition of Howard Rosen to our team establishes Secretariat as a leading player in the general damages market – a complimentary business to our world class construction dispute practice."

Secretariat International holds a distinct position in the expert witness marketplace. Mr. Rosen stated, "I joined the Secretariat team due to its unique entrepreneurial culture and its overall reputation in the international arbitration marketplace."

