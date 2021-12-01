ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard Shackelford, MD, FACS, FACC, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Cardiothoracic Surgeon for his exemplary contributions in the medical field and his outstanding dedication at Wheeling Hospital.

Howard Shackelford, MD, FACS, FACC, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Having garnered 45 years of professional excellence in his field, Dr. Howard Shackelford is a board-certified and respected Cardiothoracic Surgeon. He specializes in Cardiac Surgery, General Surgery, and Thoracic Surgery. Dr. Shackelford is chairman of the Wheeling Hospital's Cardiac, Thoracic, and Vascular Services in his current capacity. He has offices in Wheeling and St. Clairsville. As a surgeon, he devotes his work to providing the highest standard of general, vascular, and trauma surgeries for his patients.



To prepare for his distinguished medical career, Dr. Shackelford obtained his Bachelor of Sciences in Math and Physics from West Liberty University, followed by his Medical Degree from West Virginia University School of Medicine. Then he completed his General Surgical Residency at Ohio Valley Medical Center and a Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgical Residency at Allegheny General Hospital. With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Shackelford is board-certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Thoracic Surgery.



Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in his field, Dr. Shackelford maintains active memberships with the American College of Surgeons; the Society of Thoracic Surgeons; the Society of Critical Care Medicine; the American Society of Angiology; the American Society of Breast Surgeons; and the American Society of Professionals in Patient Safety. He also is a member of the City of Hope Clinical Cancer Genetics Community. He sits on the Advisory Board for the College of Sciences, the Advisory Committee for the Physician Assistant program development, and has been a member of the Board of Governors for West Liberty University. In addition, he was instrumental in initiating the PA program development at West Liberty University. Notably, Dr. Shackelford is a fellow in the American College of Surgeons, the American College of Cardiology, and the American College of Angiology.



As a testament to his professional excellence, Dr. Shackelford is a recipient of the Van Leer Award for Excellence in Research (Immunology) in 1976.



An active member of his community, Dr. Shackelford is a member and volunteer with Friends Quaker Church.



Dr. Shackelford dedicates this recognition in memory of his mentor and inspiration, Herbert Warden, MD.



To learn more, please visit https://wheelinghospital.org/.



Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]



SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

