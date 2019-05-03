Howard University President Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick Selected by MD Anderson Cancer Center for 2019 Distinguished Alumnus Award

"For almost 40 years, MD Anderson has honored an alumnus who has made a significant impact since graduating from the institution, and that certainly is the case for our 2019 awardee, Dr. Wayne Frederick," says Diane Bodurka, M.D., chief education and training officer at MD Anderson . "Dr. Frederick is recognized as a role model for his vast professional accomplishments and his dedication to others, such as his commitment to mentoring. Sharing his perspectives as our keynote presenter builds on that commitment as our current trainees and faculty benefit from his insights."

On Tuesday, May 7, Dr. Frederick will deliver the Keynote Lecture for fellows and faculty of MD Anderson for its 23rd Annual Trainee Research Day. He will speak on the value of an MD Anderson trainee experience and how it can position one for a successful career. Additionally, he'll serve as a featured judge during the Oral Competition of Trainee Research Day.

"It is indeed an honor to be recognized and honored with the MD Anderson Distinguished Alumnus Award for leadership and a fulfilling career in surgical oncology," says Dr. Frederick. "I am humbled to return as the keynote lecturer for this event and I look forward to sharing how this esteemed program prepared me for leadership and my journey in surgical oncology."

On July 21, 2014, Dr. Frederick was named the 17th president of Howard University. The Board of Trustees voted to appoint Dr. Frederick after a unanimous recommendation by the University's Presidential Search Committee. Dr. Frederick's goal is to enhance the Howard University legacy, ensure that the University maximizes its impact and that its students receive a well-rounded educational experience. Through his experience as a scholar and an administrator, Dr. Frederick strives to develop innovative approaches to focus on the institutional priorities of his beloved alma mater and support the success of its students.

As an undergraduate student, Dr. Frederick was admitted to Howard University's B.S./M.D. dual degree program. He completed the requirements for both degrees in six years, allowing him to earn both his Bachelor of Science and his medical degree by the age of 22.

Following his post-doctoral research and surgical oncology fellowships at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Dr. Frederick began his academic career as associate director of the Cancer Center at the University of Connecticut. Upon his return to Howard University, his academic positions included associate dean in the College of Medicine, division chief in the Department of Surgery, director of the Cancer Center and deputy provost for Health Sciences. He also earned an MBA from Howard University's School of Business in 2011. Dr. Frederick continues to operate and lectures to the second-year medical students of Howard University's College of Medicine. His medical research seeks to narrow the disparity in all cancer-care outcomes, with a focus on gastrointestinal cancers.

ABOUT HOWARD UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1867, Howard University is a private, research university that is comprised of 13 schools and colleges. Students pursue studies in more than 120 areas leading to undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. The University operates with a commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service and has produced four Rhodes Scholars, 11 Truman Scholars, two Marshall Scholars, one Schwarzman Scholar, over 70 Fulbright Scholars and 22 Pickering Fellows. Howard also produces more on-campus African-American Ph.D. recipients than any other university in the United States. For more information on Howard University visit www.howard.edu

Media contact: Alonda Thomas, Alonda.thomas@howard.edu

SOURCE Howard University

Related Links

http://www.howard.edu

