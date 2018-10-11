Howard University Receives Cherry Blossom Tree from National Cherry Blossom Festival and All Nippon Airways

"Howard University is proud to continue to build upon our relationship with the people of Japan, and we are grateful for the gift of Cherry Blossom trees from Air Nippon Airways," says Howard University Provost Anthony K. Wutoh, Ph.D . "Our students take Japanese language courses and study abroad in Japan. Our faculty engage in research with Japanese partners. Further, we are proud that one of our student-athletes, Latroya Pina, will represent her country, and Howard University at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo."

Students from the Howard University Early Learning Program and the Howard University Middle School of Mathematics and Science assisted by adding mulch to the bases of the trees. The gifts are part of the Festival's Neighborhood Tree Planting Program, an effort to celebrate and share the gift of cherry blossom trees throughout the DC-metro region.

"We are very proud to be a part of this tree planting at Howard University, sponsored by ANA," says National Cherry Blossom Festival President Diana Mayhew. "Our partnership with ANA is pivotal to United States-Japan relations, along with ensuring that not only is Washington celebrating the National Cherry Blossom Festival at the Tidal Basin, but throughout the entire city. Howard University is a key part of our community and the festival belongs to everyone within it."

Also in attendance were students taking Japanese courses in Howard's Department of World Languages and Cultures. During the ceremony ANA Vice President and General Manager Naohiro Terakawa, selected Howard senior Gabrielle Oliver to serve as his translator. Terakawa says Oliver's willingness to assist him is meaningful and representative of a longstanding relationship.

"The relationship between Howard University and ANA is the same as the relationship between Japan and the United States," Terakawa explained. "It's all about friendship and partnership. As you look at the cherry blossom trees, they signify the strong ties between the two countries, as well as ANA and Howard University."

The five trees will bloom during the upcoming spring season, with more vibrant blooms expected in the years to come. The 2019 National Cherry Blossom Festival is scheduled March 20 – April 14, 2019. For more information, visit nationalcherryblossomfestival.org.

Media Contact: Alonda Thomas, Alonda.Thomas@howard.edu

SOURCE Howard University

Related Links

http://www.howard.edu

