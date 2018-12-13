Howard University School of Business Ranked Among Best in the World by Bloomberg BusinessWeek

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg BusinessWeek ranks Howard University School of Business No. 38 on its 2018 Global Business School Ranking. The Bloomberg BusinessWeek list ranks the best global business schools, encompassing 124 MBA programs across the Asia-Pacific region, Canada, Europe and the U.S.

"We are very proud of Howard's ranking by Bloomberg BusinessWeek," says Dean of Howard Business School Barron H. Harvey. "The fact that our business school is ranked among the top global MBA programs affirms the hard work and dedication of the School of Business faculty and our student scholars."

The Howard University School of Business Master of Business Administration program features a variety of traditional business school courses, a Global Trilateral MBA and an online Executive MBA geared toward working professionals.

"It is an honor for Howard to make our first appearance on the Bloomberg BusinessWeek Global Business School Ranking list. This achievement is a reflection of our mission to produce students who become leaders with an international business perspective," says President Wayne A. I. Frederick. "I applaud Dean Harvey and our dedicated faculty and staff for training our students to compete in the global marketplace."

In honor of 30 years of producing the ranking, BusinessWeek revised the methodology of its annual survey in 2018. This newly improved ranking methodology includes surveys with students, alumni, and recruiters. Business schools received an overall ranking and were ranked based on several specific components including compensation, learning, networking and entrepreneurship. For the global ranking, Howard School of Business received its highest marks in networking, learning, and compensation.

Howard School of Business also received the No. 33 ranking among top business schools in the U.S. when Bloomberg BusinessWeek released its U.S. business school rankings in November.

