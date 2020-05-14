Howard University Student Virgil Parker Selected as 2020 Rangel Summer Fellow

"On behalf of the Howard University community, we extend our congratulations to Virgil Parker for being selected to receive a 2020 Charles B. Rangel International Affairs Fellowship," said President Wayne A. I. Frederick. "His achievements as a student leader and passion for international affairs will be greatly enhanced through this opportunity. We look forward to his continued success as he represents Howard's mission of service in his future endeavors."

The Rangel Summer Enrichment Program, funded by the U.S. Department of State and managed by Howard University, supports extraordinary undergraduates interested in pursuing a career in international affairs. More than 1,000 applications were received, the largest amount received in the program's history. The 2020 Rangel Scholars reflect the excellence and diversity that have characterized the program since its creation.

"I am very excited and honored to be accepted into the Rangel Summer Enrichment Program," says Parker, who is currently a fellow for the Patricia Roberts Harris and William Randolph Hearst programs this academic year. "Through this program, I am looking forward to learning more about the history and importance of international relations, and also gaining the preparation I need to have a successful career in the global social sector."

As a journalism student, minoring in African American studies, Parker has spent his time exploring professional development opportunities, participating in campus organizations and being active in the community. He has participated in multiple study abroad and mission trips in the Dominican Republic and Haiti and is an active member of the Howard University Debate Team.

Parker aspires to encourage developed nations around the globe to utilize their discretionary resources to improve the quality of life of people. Additionally, he has developed an interest in the economic, academic and general health of people who are concerned about their livelihood.

"Virgil has an incredible work ethic that he has developed over time. He will no doubt excel in the Rangel Scholar community with his clear focus, commitment to service and drive for excellence," says Kari Miller, Ph.D., director of Honors and Scholar Development in the Office of Undergraduate Studies.

During the Rangel Summer Program, Parker will learn about a variety of international career paths, take coursework in economics and diplomatic history, hone his professional skills, network with professionals working in the international sector, and develop a plan to achieve his career objectives. He aims to utilize his acceptance into the Rangel Summer Enrichment Program to build his path towards a career in international affairs.

Per the program coordinator, the Rangel Scholars program will begin on June 15, 2020 and conclude on July 24, 2020 as originally planned. Given the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of State, which sponsors the program, has determined that it will be held virtually this year.

