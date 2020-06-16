Howard University, Walker's Legacy, And Advancing Black Pathways By JPMorgan Chase & Co Present The Women In Business Digital Summit

"We are delighted to partner with Walker's Legacy and JPMorgan Chase & Co to provide a full day summit filled with useful tools and resources for our students and the community at large," said Debbi Jarvis, SVP of Corporate Relations . "Howard University has a long history of producing business leaders who succeed in the C-suite as well as in the management of their own entrepreneurial enterprises. This free event will be an opportunity for the promising young women of Howard to hear directly from alumni who are working and thriving right where they aspire to be."

"COVID-19 has shown us that entrepreneurs who operationally prepared remain in the best position to deal and gain access to opportunities that have been exacerbated by the ever-changing economic landscape," said Natalie Madeira Cofield, Founder & CEO of Walker's Legacy. "We look forward to supporting women from the nation's most prestigious HBCU to navigate, best prepare, and gain inspiration and insight during these unprecedented times."

The Women in Business Digital Summit will cover topics such as:

Securing funding from venture capitalists

Strategies for starting a small business

Strategies for scaling a small business

Navigating the virtual landscape

Health and wellness in the era of COVID-19

The changing entertainment landscapes: how COVID-19 is changing the game for creative entrepreneurs

Join us on June 26th. Register for the Women in Business Digital Summit here . For more information on this digital summit, visit the link here . To inquire about this upcoming digital program, please contact Mia Sims Washington at [email protected] .

About Walker's Legacy: Walker's Legacy is a global platform for the professional and entrepreneurial multicultural woman. We exist to inspire, equip, and engage through thought-provoking content, educational programming, and a global community.

About Howard University:

Founded in 1867, Howard University is a private, research university that is comprised of 13 schools and colleges. Students pursue studies in more than 120 areas leading to undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees. The University operates with a commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service and has produced one Schwarzman Scholar, three Marshall Scholars, four Rhodes Scholars, 11 Truman Scholars, 25 Pickering Fellows, and more than 165 Fulbright recipients. Howard also produces more on-campus African-American Ph.D. recipients than any other university in the United States. For more information on Howard University, visit www.howard.edu .

About JPMorgan Chase & Co Advancing Black Pathways Program JPMorgan Chase created Advancing Black Pathways to invest in black individuals, families, and businesses so they can share fully in economic growth. Through ABP, JPMorgan Chase is hiring black talent, developing black leadership and investing in black businesses and households to improve the financial health of black communities around the world. The program focuses on three key areas where black Americans have historically trailed other ethnic groups: wealth creation, educational outcomes, and career success. Visit JPMorganChase.com/ABP to learn more.

