HowLive Launches Live Music Performance Streaming Platform

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HowLive announced a launch of its all-in-one, live event streaming platform designed for professional artists, production companies and venues to create, manage and monetize live video content. HowLive delivers broadcast-quality live, linear and on-demand video that looks and performs optimally to millions of viewers, on any modern device.

HowLive

"Live event streaming has been complex with big costs and lower-end solutions fall short," said Gino Padua, CEO, HowLive. "Professional artists expect quality video, amazing sound and innovative solutions and with the pandemic, they need tools to engage their fans and monetize interaction."

During the past year, the HowLive platform has been used to live stream over 200+ artists such as Jason Mraz, Fantastic Negrito, Quinn XCII and Gondwana from 21 different venues. Fans are able to enjoy both live and previously streamed events on HowLive.tv, Facebook, Instagram and others.

"HowLive has been a great streaming partner. They were there for us when we wanted to live stream our NYE show, and again to live stream our performance to lift up the spirits of our fans in Italy when COVID-19 spread. Their products are solid and the people are great to work with," said Fantastic Negrito, a two-time Grammy award winner.

About HowLive

HowLive Inc. is a next-generation media and technology company based in Palo Alto, California. HowLive is focused on advancing live event streaming and revenue generation tools for artists, venues and production companies to deliver live performance content to millions of fans across the globe.

For more information on products, services and availability, please visit www.howliveinc.com or watch upcoming live or previously streamed events at www.howlive.tv.

HowLive, Inc.

470 Ramona St.

Palo Alto, CA 94301

Contact:

Josh Armstrong

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

HowLive Company

HowLive.tv

SOURCE HowLive

Related Links

http://www.howliveinc.com

