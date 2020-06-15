Hoy Health, LLC Launches First Bilingual Telemedicine + Medication Program HoyDoc+

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoy Health, LLC announced today the launch of HoyDoc+, the first fully Spanish and English language telemedicine program offering consumers convenient, affordable access to doctor consultations and a one month supply of medication from a selection of over 600 prescription drugs, all at a low price. The program is available in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New York, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, and Texas, and will roll out to other markets throughout 2020.

"Telemedicine is now more important than ever, especially because of the COVID-19 crisis, which has caused over 44 million Americans to lose their jobs and their access to healthcare," says Mario Anglada, CEO, Hoy Health. "We want to provide a real solution to help the medically underserved population by providing access to affordable primary care services and medications."

Through its partnership with the National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA), Hoy Health has built a network of U.S.-certified and bilingual healthcare providers.

HoyDoc+ has been launched with strong support from, and in partnership with the NHMA, the premier organization representing Hispanic healthcare professionals in the USA. "When Hoy Health called, we immediately knew we wanted to support it," said Dr. Elena Rios, President and CEO of NHMA. "We represent over 50,000 healthcare professionals who deeply care about underserved communities, and how to improve health quality and equity. This program supports our mission and helps our members directly help patients."

HoyDoc+ is available for only $55 per consult with a 30-day supply of medication from a selection of over 600 prescription drugs, including some of the top prescribed medications in the United States such as Lisinopril, Metformin, Amoxicillin, Carbamide, Peroxide, Citalopram, Famotidine, Albuterol, and Ciprofloxacin HCL, among many more. Compared to the national average of over $190 for an urgent care visit, plus a 30-day supply of some of the most common prescription medications, HoyDoc+ can help customers save over 72% of the cost of an urgent care visit and one month of their medication.

To register for HoyDoc+ or to obtain additional information, customers can visit www.HoyDoc.com or by telephone at (855) 899-1673

About Hoy Health

Hoy Health LLC is a first-of-its-kind health-tech platform that provides a comprehensive and integrated bilingual healthcare support ecosystem to medically underserved patients offering solutions relative to medication access, medication adherence, telehealth and chronic condition management programs. Hoy Health's core businesses include HoyMEDS, a prescription medication discount program; HoyRX, a medication discount voucher program; HoyCCM, a clinical chronic condition management program and its direct to consumer retail counterpart HoyLIFE chronic condition management kit; and HoyDOC+, a telemedicine program.

Visit http://www.HoyHealth.com.

