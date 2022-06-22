Hoy Health Secures U.S. Non-Provisional Patent

GREER, S.C. , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoy Health, a health tech company that is leading primary care in the digital health industry via remote patient monitoring, telehealth, and medication access, is proud to announce its patent approval for "Systems and Methods for Improving Compliance with a Customized Medical Care Plan."

As an innovative leader in providing digital primary care, Hoy Health understands the value of leveraging technology in the treatments of various medical conditions. Given that treatments may involve the tracking of a patient's health measurements and/or the taking of medications over time, Hoy Health's patented system and method addresses the timing and consistency of the measurement tracking and medication adherence, and provides real time data to the medical professional in order to evaluate if the prescribed care plan is working and whether the patient's medical condition is improving.

Mario Anglada, CEO states "We are thrilled to have been awarded a patent for the creation of our self-correcting/regulating healthcare plan for chronic conditions that is continuously fed information about the patient to include, biometrics, medication usage, testing compliance, adherence to testing, and numerous other factors. Our system allows us to create a secure and sharable record that can be used by multiple stakeholders in healthcare ecosystem to understand their patients holistically. In addition to our existing digital healthcare platforms, we fully expect this newly patented system and method to be its own service business line, generating and leveraging a unique data set that should prove to be invaluable, both on its own merits and in support of our mission to increase healthcare accessibility and improve health outcomes for everyone, everywhere."

