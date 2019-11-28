HP Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: HP Laptop & Desktop Sales Rounded Up by The Consumer Post

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best HP deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019? Deals researchers at The Consumer Post have found the best savings on popular HP computers like the Spectre x360, Omen, Envy, Chromebook, Pavilion and Ultrabook. Links to the best live deals are listed below.

Best HP deals:

● Save up to 63% off on HP laptops, desktops, monitors and tablets at HP.com - including sales on Spectre x360 convertible laptops, Omen gaming PCs, HP Envy laptops, Chromebook laptops and more

● Save up to 60% on a wide range of HP laptops, PCs, monitors & printers at Walmart

● Save up to $400 on the top-rated HP Spectre X360 laptop at HP.com

● Save up to $700 on HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptops - at Walmart

● Save up to $400 on HP's top-rated Omen series gaming computers at HP.com - including discounts on top-rated high-performance HP Omen laptops and desktops

● Save up to $250 on top-rated HP Envy laptops and desktop computers at HP.com - featuring many versions like the All-In-One desktop, the Envy x360 and Envy x2

● Save up to 40% on HP Chromebooks - check the latest deals on HP Chromebook 11, 14 & X360 at Walmart

● Save up to 52% on HP monitors at HP.com - including savings on best-selling IPS & LED Backlit monitors

● Save up to $200 on a wide range of HP computers, laptops and desktops at Amazon - find deals on popular laptop ranges including Spectre x360, Envy, Chromebook and pavilion laptops as well as the top-rated Omen gaming computer series

HP offers a wide array of laptops and desktops for consumers depending on their use. The brand has different tiers for their gaming laptops, tablets, ultrabooks, gaming desktops, and convertible 2-in-1 laptops. Among its best-selling computers are the HP Spectre x360, the HP Omen, and the HP Envy.

For an all-around laptop, the 2-in-1 convertible HP Spectre x360 is the most expensive among the three and has a powerful 10th Gen Intel processor and long battery life, along with top-end features and a clear display. The HP Omen series include desktops and laptops built for gaming. It features the latest GPUs to deliver impressive graphics at high resolution and refresh rate. The HP Envy is recommended for professionals who need a laptop with all the essential features but at more affordable prices compared to the other two. For entertainment and school use, other highly rated computer models from HP include the lightweight HP Chromebooks and the mainstream HP Pavilion laptops.

Numerous HP desktops, laptops, tablets and monitors are available with significant savings on Walmart, Amazon and the brand's own official store during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

