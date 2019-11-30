HP Laptop & Chromebook Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: List of HP Spectre, Omen, Pavilion & Envy Laptop Deals by Consumer Walk

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best HP Cyber Monday 2019 deals are shown below, including price-drops and deals on HP Spectre x360, Envy and Omen gaming laptops.

HP covers all fronts with their laptop and desktop lines of products. With 8GB RAM and an Intel Core i7 chip, the HP Omen 17 is currently one of the best gaming laptops on the market. For a more lightweight option, there's the HP Spectre x360 with 13.3-inch Full HD display and up to 2TB of storage. The HP Pavilion x360 and HP Envy x360 are also noteworthy as they run on Windows 10 and easily convertible to tent, stand or tablet mode. The HP Chromebook 14 may not be an ultrabook but is well-balanced with a reliable keyboard and trackpad.

Are there still deals to be found on Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday became the marketing term for the first day after the Thanksgiving weekend due to the influx of new online deals released during the last day of Black Friday sales. New deals are typically launched on gadgets and big-ticket home appliances.

Amazon broke the record for Cyber Monday sales last year, with approximately $7.9 billion in total online sales according to Adobe Analytics.

