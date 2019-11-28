HP Laptop & Desktop Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top HP Omen, Pavilion, Spectre x360 & Ultrabook Sales Rounded Up by Saver Trends

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for the best HP Black Friday 2019 deals? Money saving experts at Saver Trends have identified the top Black Friday HP desktop, laptop, tablet, Chromebook, Ultrabook and monitor deals for 2019. Find them listed below.

Best HP laptop & Chromebook deals:

● Save up to $250 on top-rated HP Envy laptops and desktop computers at HP.com - featuring many versions like the All-In-One desktop, the Envy x360 and Envy x2

● Save up to 40% on HP Chromebooks - check the latest deals on HP Chromebook 11, 14 & X360 at Walmart

● Save up to $70 on HP Chromebooks at HP.com - shop the HP Chromebook range featuring chrome OS, Intel Celeron Processors and HD touch displays

● Save up to $400 on the top-rated HP Spectre X360 laptop at HP.com

● Save up to $700 on HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptops - at Walmart

Best HP Omen & Pavilion gaming deals:

● Save up to $400 on HP's top-rated Omen series gaming computers at HP.com - including discounts on top-rated high-performance HP Omen laptops and desktops

● Save up to $600 on HP Omen & Pavilion gaming PCs and laptops - at Walmart

Best HP monitor deals:

● Save up to 52% on HP monitors at HP.com - including savings on best-selling IPS & LED Backlit monitors

More HP deals:

● Save up to 60% on a wide range of HP laptops, PCs, monitors & printers at Walmart

● Save up to 63% off on HP laptops, desktops, monitors and tablets at HP.com - including sales on Spectre x360 convertible laptops, Omen gaming PCs, HP Envy laptops, Chromebook laptops and more

● Save up to $200 on a wide range of HP computers, laptops and desktops at Amazon - find deals on popular laptop ranges including Spectre x360, Envy, Chromebook and pavilion laptops as well as the top-rated Omen gaming computer series

Black Friday sales run for a limited time.

HP laptops have gotten more and more innovative, not only with their slimline aesthetics but also with their features and performance. One of the best ultrabooks to date, the HP Spectre x360 packs an all-day battery life in a quad-core convertible and the latest processor for top-of-the-line efficiency and speed. Another premium laptop is the Envy X360, a 2-in-1 tablet convertible which features a fingerprint sensor and a webcam kill switch for ultimate privacy. HP also offers gaming laptops like the Omen by HP 15" and budget-friendly ones including the HP Pavilion 15" and the HP Chromebook 14.

How long do Amazon and Walmart run their Black Friday deals? In 2019, Black Friday falls on November 29th, followed by Cyber Monday three days later on December 2nd.

Amazon makes deals available as early as the first week of November. New items and more discounts are typically introduced every hour once the actual week of Black Friday begins. These deals are usually available until the first week of December. Holiday shopping also begins much earlier in Walmart this year, with online discounts being offered on items across several product categories from October 25. The start of Walmart's Black Friday event is usually on Thanksgiving (November 28), though Black Friday deals can be found on their website the night before.

Cyber Monday has become such a large shopping event that sales often run well past Monday into the week for many large retailers. Amazon in particular is known to offer an extension on deals for up to a week after Cyber Monday ends.

