HP Selects Dyndrite Kernel to Power Next Generation Digital Manufacturing Solutions

SEATTLE, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyndrite™, providers of the accelerated geometry kernel used to build next generation Additive Manufacturing (AM) hardware and software solutions, today announced a long term licensing agreement with HP to help power their next generation cloud and edge-based digital manufacturing solutions. The collaboration will bring unprecedented performance, efficiency, automation, and extensibility to the company's growing portfolio of digital manufacturing products. This agreement demonstrates HP's commitment to leading the industry in innovation in three key areas; quality, performance, and automation.

"From the very beginning, HP recognized the potential of Dyndrite's kernel technology. As the first member of the Dyndrite Development Council, we quickly identified areas where Dyndrite's innovative technology could be applied to solve the larger challenges facing the AM industry," said Ryan Palmer, Global Head of Software, Data and Automation, HP 3D Printing & Digital Manufacturing. "For too long the additive industry has been in a state where the capabilities of the manufacturing devices exceeded the ability of the software needed to support them. We needed a new foundation from which to innovate, and Dyndrite's technology provides that foundation."



By marrying HP's end-to-end manufacturing expertise with cutting edge ideas on how to improve the AM and DM industries, Ryan and his team are fulfilling their mandate to define, develop, and deliver a manufacturing software platform capable of powering the digital manufacturing factories of the future.

"The promise of AM is to deliver customized, personalized, and on-demand 3D printed parts, on an industrial scale. For this to happen the AM software industry must evolve," said Harshil Goel, Founder and CEO of Dyndrite. "Dyndrite's mission has been to accelerate this change. Our collaboration with HP dramatically scales the impact our technology will have in the AM and DM industries. We appreciate the confidence they have placed in us and are energized by their vision. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with HP for years to come."

The Dyndrite Kernel, the technology selected by HP to power their next generation manufacturing software solutions, is specially designed for enabling the development of high performance, scalable, and extensible AM hardware and software solutions. It features a multi-threaded and GPU-powered hybrid geometry core, a scalable modern computation architecture, and an accessible Python programming interface. Dyndrite's built-in extensibility enables a variety of plug-ins for simulation, MES, OEM toolpath development, and more.

This new strategic and long-term partnership between Dyndrite and HP is the culmination of a working relationship that began when HP signed on as the inaugural member of the Dyndrite Developer Council, a group of the world's leading 3D printer manufacturers and software developers that include: 3D Systems®, Aconity3D™, Altair Engineering®, ANSYS®, AON3D™, Aurora Labs™, Desktop Metal™, EOS™, ExOne™, HP®, Impossible Objects™, NVIDIA®, Plural®, Renishaw®, and SLM® Solutions.

About Dyndrite

Dyndrite provides the core accelerated geometry kernel that delivers unprecedented performance, portability, scalability, and automation for OEMs and ISVs building next generation AM solutions. Dyndrite's mission is to enable industrial scale AM by helping partners incorporate GPU-native processing, Python scripting tools and seamless CAD-to-print applications. Dyndrite is partnered with AM industry leaders through its Dyndrite Developer Council to enable advanced solutions for their customers. Investors include Gradient Ventures, Google's AI-focused Investment Fund and former Autodesk CEO Carl Bass. The company, which was founded in 2015, is headquartered in Seattle, WA. For more information visit: www.dyndrite.com

About HP

http://www.hp.com/go/3Dprinting .

Dyndrite PR Consultant

Rachael Dalton-Taggart

[email protected]

Dyndrite is a trademark of Dyndrite Corporation. All other trademarks and registered trademarks previously cited are hereby recognized and acknowledged.

SOURCE Dyndrite

Related Links

https://www.dyndrite.com/

