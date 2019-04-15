HPE - Nutanix Partnership Hits the Right Notes

RAMSEY, N.J., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hybrid cloud partnership announced this past week between HPE and Nutanix is a marriage of two market leaders who are well-positioned to take on competition. This is good news for Comport, which has partnerships with both companies.

HPE, well-established as a leader in data center solutions and an early advocate of hybrid IT, adds Nutanix to its GreenLake pay-as-you-go managed service ecosystem. Nutanix's fast-growing Enterpise Cloud software stack will be integrated with the industry's most secure and reliable servers, HPE ProLiant and Apollo. Both companies hold industry-leading market shares for their respective solutions.

Comport views the partnership announcement as the best of all worlds. "We always offer IT solutions that are simpler to manage, more reliable, and lower cost," says Mike Vencel, Executive VP Comport. "With this new partnership, Comport's customers will have remarkable results in performance, simplified IT operations, financial choice, and security."

IDC research on Nutanix hyperconverged software reports that customers achieve a 60% reduction in five-year cost of operations. According to a Forrester report on the total economic impact of HPE GreenLake, customers benefit from a 30% Capex savings by eliminating the common practice of overprovisioning, along with a 90% reduction in support and professional services costs.

The partnership offers a new turnkey DX family that includes Nutanix software, pre-installed on industry-leading HPE ProLiant and Apollo servers with ILO level integration. The HPE server line, recently enhanced with HPE InfoSight's artificial intelligence and machine learning, automatically detects and prevents issues and improves performance. HPE's server products also include security enhancements with firmware protection, malware detection, and firmware recovery.

While both companies work with multiple hypervisors, an area of keen interest to customers interested in reducing licensing costs may be Nutanix's no-charge Acropolis hypervisor (AHV). The hypervisor is lightweight, fast, suited to VMs and containers, and easy to deploy.

The DX line will be available in the June timeframe, quotes are available immediately.

About Comport

An award-winning trusted IT partner since 1982, Comport helps customers achieve the efficiencies, cost savings and reliability needed to succeed in today's digital world. Our customers include leading enterprises in Hospitals and Healthcare, Life Sciences, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Media, Retail, Law Firms and Universities. We specialize in Cloud and Managed Services, Advanced IT Datacenters, Mobility, Security and Networking solutions.

