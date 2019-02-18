HPRA/Los Angeles Continues Its Mission To Empower And Provide Resources For Hispanic Public Relations Professionals

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Public Relations Association/Los Angeles (HPRA-LA) announces today its 2019 Board of Directors and leadership appointments, bringing a diverse field of PR professionals from various industries.

HPRA continues to be the leading resource for communication professionals and those seeking expertise in the Hispanic market. Members have access to first-rate programming, such as:

Professional development

Networking events

Discounted membership rates for national industry conferences

Hispanic PR Campaign of the Year Awards - ¡Bravo! Awards

Scholarship and college outreach programs

Taking on the role of chapter president for his second consecutive year, Stephen Chavez, owner of Chavez PR based in Los Angeles, shares his focus this year will be to build local membership by offering true value and excellent programming.

"We have an all-star board with senior level executives who are bringing to the professional organization fresh ideas and resources. If you're not a member of HPRA/LA, now is the perfect time to join," said Chavez.

The 2019 HPRA/Los Angeles Board of Directors include:

EXECUTIVE OFFICERS:

President - Stephen Chavez, ChavezPR

Vice President/President Elect- Claudia Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz Communications

Treasurer - Lourdes Rodriguez, Saban Community Health Clinics

Secretary - Cynthia Zavala, Mitú

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT-LARGE:

Helen Sanchez, Sanchez & Arevalo Public Relations

Denisse Montalvan, Zeno Group

Roxana Lissa, Rox United

Marco Gonzalez, Lieberman

Rudy Rubio, Latino Key Network

Nashi Nyssen, Blue Shield of California

Maricela Cueva, VPE Tradigital Communications

Rachel Matos, Blue Collective Agency

Mayola Delgado, Univision Los Angeles

COMMITTEE LEADERS:

Sasha Chavez, University of La Verne and intern at Southern California Edison

Carmen Huerta, LAGRANT Foundation

Richard Garcia, The Qualia Group

Sara Santos, Source One Digital Agency

Roxana Salcedo, The Blaine Group, Inc.

Erika Villalvazo, E! Entertainment

EmilyCabrera, BHSC Global

Mayra Rosas, Intern

