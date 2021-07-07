HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH Selected to Present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2021

LONDON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH will present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2021 on 22nd & 23rd July at the Fairmont Monte Carlo.

CleanEquity® is an annual invitation-only event hosted by Innovator Capital, the London based specialist investment bank. The 30 best-in-class sustainable technologies must meet high standards set by the selection committee. The conference provides an intimate and collegiate setting for inventors and entrepreneurs to share their stories with delegates - key decision makers looking to assist them with reaching their commercial and strategic goals.

Other partners and sponsors include Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield University, MIT Solve, the Monaco Economic Board and Taronis Fuels.

HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH has been identified by an expert panel as one of the world's most innovative sustainable technology companies and has been selected to present to selected sovereign, corporate, family and professional investors & acquires, policy makers, end users and international trade media.

About HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH

HPS develops and produces integrated systems for the storage and use of solar energy based on green hydrogen for single and two-family houses. The Berlin-based company stands for reliability, independence and sustainability in decentralized energy supply. picea, the first system worldwide developed by HPS, combines electricity storage, heating support and residential ventilation in one compact product. Based on its own efficient energy management, picea completely covers the electrical energy requirements of a single-family house. In addition, the waste heat generated is provided to the house as heating energy, thus reducing heating costs. For more information, please visit: www.homepowersolutions.de/en



Contact HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH:

Zeyad Abul-Ella (Managing Director)

Tel.: +49 30 235914 100

Email: [email protected]

About Innovator Capital Limited

Innovator Capital (ICL), established in 2003, is a London based specialist investment bank focusing on health and sustainable technology companies; advising on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, IP, business & corporate development. ICL's mission is to assist IP rich private & public companies with finding the right investors, acquirers, customers, licensees and commercial partners.

Event website: https://www.cleanequitymonaco.com



