HPV Testing And Pap Test Market Size Worth $7.3 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global HPV testing and Pap test market size is expected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2028. The introduction of innovative tests, increasing awareness programs, rising public-private investments, and high incidence of HPV infections are some of the factors anticipated to foster market growth during the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

Based on test type, the Pap test segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, owing to its widespread use in cervical cancer screening programs

By application, the cervical cancer screening segment dominated the market in 2020, due to its higher incidence and mortality rates

By product type, the consumables segment dominated the market in 2020, owing to its repetitive use to conduct testing in hospitals and laboratories

The PCR segment is projected to show the fastest growth rate in the technology segment, owing to the enactment of new recommendations to use DNA HPV testing

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to witness lucrative growth as a result of the growing demand for HPV and Pap tests from emerging economies, such as China and India , which have a huge target population

Cervical cancer is a global problem, affecting millions of women. As per the Globocan estimates, in 2020, around 604,127 new cases of the cervix and uterine cancer were diagnosed globally, which led to around 341,831 deaths in the same year. According to the WHO, 99% of cervical cancer cases are linked with HPV infection. Such a high incidence and mortality rate of the disease has created a major demand for innovative and accurate screening for early detection and management. In addition, approval of novel testing solutions and services to upsurge screening rates is further anticipated to support market growth. In April 2020, Roche received FDA approval for its cobas HPV screening to be used on cobas 6800/8800 Systems, a fully automated and high-throughput system. Also, in February 2019, the Japanese company CMIC Healthcare Co., Ltd. launched SelCheck Cervical Cancer, a self-collect HPV test service focused on increasing the frequency of screening rates in the country.

The outbreak of novel corona virus (COVID-19) and nationwide lockdowns due to it in key geographies has drastically reduced the routine cervical cancer screening procedures. According to data published by the CDC, due to stay-at-home orders, the cervical cancer screening rate decreased by around 80% in California, U.S. Thus, such decreased testing rates have negatively affected the overall revenue growth of the market in 2020. However, increasing government initiatives to control the reducing testing rates is anticipated to offset the impact of COVID-19 in the near future. For instance, in February 2021, NHS England initiated a trial and offered at-home HPV testing kits to more than 31,000 women to carry out screening in the privacy and convenience of their own homes. This trial aims to increase the HPV screening rate in the country.

Grand View Research has segmented the global HPV testing and Pap test market on the basis of test type, application, product, technology, end-use, and region:

HPV Testing & Pap Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

HPV Testing



Pap Test

HPV Testing & Pap Test Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Cervical Cancer Screening



Vaginal Cancer Screening

HPV Testing & Pap Test Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Instruments



Consumables



Services

HPV Testing & Pap Test Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

PCR



Immunodiagnostics



Other Technologies

HPV Testing & Pap Test End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals & Clinics



Laboratories



Others

HPV Testing & Pap Test Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia





Singapore



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of HPV Testing And Pap Test Market

Abbott Laboratories

Qiagen N.V.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Femasys, Inc.

Arbor Vita Corporation

NURX, Inc.

Seegene, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

bioMérieux SA

