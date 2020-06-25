HR Acuity Designated as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2020

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the leading provider of employee relations and investigations management technology, today announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven methodology, the certification confirms that 97% of employees have a consistently positive experience at HR Acuity. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

"Our team is thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™," says Deborah J. Muller, CEO and Founder of HR Acuity. "Our mission is to create better, safer workplaces and that starts with a great experience for our own team. I am delighted that our employees reported an across-the-board positive experience with their colleagues, their leaders and their jobs. They are ALL IN every day and we value each and every one of them and the contributions they make to our clients and our business."

"We congratulate HR Acuity on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

About HR Acuity

While you can't prevent every employee relations issue, you can change how you respond. HR Acuity is the only technology platform specifically built for employee relations and investigations management. HR Acuity's SaaS technology empowers you with built-in intelligence, templates and reporting so you can conduct best practice, fair investigations; uncover trends and patterns through forward-looking data and analytics; and provide trusted, consistent experiences for your people. For more information, visit www.hracuity.com and follow @hracuity on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read "A Great Place to Work for All." Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

