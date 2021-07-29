HR Acuity Hires Amy Green as Senior Vice President of Marketing, Strengthening Company's Senior Executive Leadership

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the only technology platform purpose-built for employee relations and investigations management, today announced the hire of Amy Green as Senior Vice President of Marketing, strengthening its senior leadership team. In her new role, she will take the reins of HR Acuity's global marketing efforts including go-to-market strategy, brand building, lead generation and customer marketing.

"Amy is a growth-focused, collaborative marketing leader with deep experience in building and optimizing go-to-market strategies for technology companies. Her experience in leading cross-functional marketing and sales teams will be instrumental as we continue to deliver value to our clients and identify growth markets for our products and services," said Deb Muller, CEO and Founder of HR Acuity. "I'm thrilled Amy is joining our team as we take HR Acuity to the next level of growth."

Green brings more than two decades of B2B and tech marketing leadership experience, delivering results for companies at critical points of their growth. Most recently, Green was Vice President of Marketing at Code42 where she built and led Small Business and Enterprise marketing teams. She has also held marketing leadership roles at Dex One and at Sensis in Australia. Green holds a B.A. from the University of North Dakota and a Master of Business Communication from the University of St. Thomas.

"HR Acuity's position as an established leader in the Employee Relations technology space coupled with its impressive customer portfolio of progressive, well-respected companies are what really drew me to this opportunity," said Green. "I am excited to be joining a company with a strong leadership team, an amazing culture and ground-breaking technology that is enabling Employee Relations teams to build better workplaces around the world."

HR Acuity's mission is to build trust and engagement between employees and their employers by enabling transparent work environments through technology and employee relations expertise. HR Acuity counts major organizations such as LinkedIn, Qualcomm and Lyft among its enterprise customers.

