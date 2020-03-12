HR Acuity Provides Free Access to Help Businesses Track and Analyze Employee Issues Related to COVID-19

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the only technology platform specifically built for employee relations and investigations management, today announced that it would provide a free version of its SaaS solution to help businesses manage employee issues related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The limited edition provides employee documentation and tracking functionality that will equip businesses to monitor the people impact of the crisis.

"The COVID-19 crisis is unprecedented for all of us, including employee relations and HR teams," said Deb Muller, CEO and Founder of HR Acuity. "Businesses must consistently track and document situations impacting our team members so we can appropriately support them as well as create records we can learn from in the future. We want to do our part to help and are offering free access through at least July 1."

HR Acuity provides the only technology specifically built for employee relations management. For COVID-19, it enables HR and employee relations teams to:

Document and track any and all issues related to the outbreak, including performance management, accommodations, allegations of discrimination or harassment and more

Implement consistent issue tracking and reporting for all employees, including work-from-home

Follow a compliant process to ensure fair fact-finding, when required

Connect patterns and trends related to COVID-19 with analytics, such as productivity and volume of employee issues

The limited edition will be available through at least July 1, 2020 to businesses with more than 100 employees. The offer will be extended at that time based upon the then-current environment.

To learn more, please visit https://resources.hracuity.com/respond

About HR Acuity

While you can't prevent every employee relations issue, you can change how you respond. HR Acuity is the only technology platform specifically built for employee relations management. HR Acuity's SaaS technology empowers you with built-in intelligence, templates and reporting so you can conduct best practice, fair investigations; uncover trends and patterns through forward-looking data and analytics; and provide trusted, consistent experiences for your people. For more information, visit www.hracuity.com and follow @hracuity on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Be proactive. Manage risk. Build a better workplace, with HR Acuity.

Media Contacts:

HR Acuity:

Nicole Paleologus

215-478-4815

[email protected]

SOURCE HR Acuity

Related Links

http://www.hracuity.com

