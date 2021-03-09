HR Authority Offers Simple Solution For Leaders

Too often, leaders find themselves weighed down by administrative tasks that feel far removed from the original purpose of their business. With We Are HR , Bill Lyons asks small business owners to imagine a world in which they are able to offload the administrative burdens of HR management to a group of dedicated experts committed to helping them navigate the tangle of employment-related laws and regulations.

"I believe PEOs can have the most significant positive impact on the success of a small business," Lyons explained. "I want to spread the word and raise the public's awareness of this incredibly valuable business partnership. The comprehensive value offered by PEOs is simply unmatched."

As the new HR handbook, We Are HR positions PEOs as the future of HR, and an essential service for small and medium-sized business owners who want to reclaim their entrepreneurial passion.

We Are HR: The Business Owners Definitive Guide to Professional Employer Organizations is available on Amazon today.

About Bill Lyons

Bill Lyons is the CEO of Lyons HR, one of the largest privately-held PEOs in the country. Bill earned his BS in Communication from Freed-Hardeman University and his BS in Accounting from the University of North Alabama. He went on to receive his MBA from the University of Tennessee at Martin. A Certified Management Accountant, Bill is also accredited by the Institute of Business Appraisers and certified by the Institute of Certified Business Counselors.

