HR Consulting Firm OperationsInc Announces Relocation of Norwalk, CT Headquarters

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OperationsInc (www.OperationsInc.com), one of the nation's largest Human Resources Outsourcing and Consulting firms, has announced the relocation of their Norwalk, CT headquarters effective January 2020.

Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com) negotiated the lease terms for more than 12,300 square feet of built-to-suit space at MerrittView, located at 383 Main Avenue in Norwalk. The commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm, which has offices in Norwalk and Rye Brook, NY, serves corporate clients in both the national and local markets providing services which include tenant representation, investment sales and portfolio optimization, landlord representation, and project management.

John Hannigan, a principal at Choyce Peterson, has represented OperationsInc for more than a decade, negotiating several moves and footprint expansions for the HR consulting firm since 2006.

"We appreciate the continued confidence OperationsInc has placed in Choyce Peterson to handle their office space leasing needs," Hannigan stated. "Whether a company is looking to renew or relocate, we conduct a thorough process of building evaluations and lease term negotiations with the goal of achieving a superior transaction for our clients, this time for OperationsInc."

Hannigan presented several building options located throughout lower Fairfield County before OperationsInc chose to move forward with their new space at MerrittView.

"MerrittView was the clear choice for our growing firm," added OperationsInc CEO David Lewis. "We required a built-to-suit space to support our company culture and continued increase in headcount."

MerrittView was also selected because of the building's full suite of amenities, which include a newly renovated fitness center and cafeteria, ample free parking, free shuttle service to the South Norwalk and Merritt 7 train stations, 24-hour attended access, and an expansive shared Executive Conference Center.

The shared conference space was especially attractive to Lewis.

"While we will have several meeting spaces in our new suite, including a large conference room, we are thrilled at the way the landlord has accommodated our scheduled use of the shared Executive Conference Center for our public training sessions and discussion groups," Lewis said.

Jeffrey Newman and Kim Zaccagnino represented the landlord, Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., in the transaction. ESRT is a leading real estate investment trust that owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan, Fairfield County and Westchester County.

OperationsInc was previously headquartered at 535 Connecticut Avenue in Norwalk and has been named a Hearst Media Top Workplace for seven consecutive years.

