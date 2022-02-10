HR for Health & Group Dentistry Now's DSO Leadership Summit Shares Fresh Perspectives on Group Practice Success

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HR for Health and Group Dentistry Now today announced that registration is open for the 7th annual DSO Leadership Summit. Long known as the industry's #1 event for networking and education, the 2022 DSO Leadership Summit will take place October 6-8, 2022 in Nashville, TN. Emerging dental group and DSO executives, owners, investors and industry partners can register for the popular two-day event by visiting www.dsoleadershipsummit.com .

This year's meeting features a full slate of talks and panels focusing on the business, staffing and technology challenges faced by emerging and mid-sized group dental practices. The event, known for its energy, excitement, and knowledge sharing, will be held at the Summit's new location – the Loews Vanderbilt in Nashville, TN. Fan favorites, DSO Diagnosis and the Emerging Groups to Watch Awards, will return by popular demand, along with new sessions from never-before-seen industry experts who will provide fresh and modern perspectives.

Specially curated for senior DSO executives, venture capitalists, and key industry partners, this exclusive learning and networking event offers the perfect opportunity to share strategies, lessons learned, and new ideas with industry peers in a collegial, small group setting.

"Terrific agenda, tremendous content, and a great educational experience for everyone - most importantly the doctors who are here to glean information on best practices and how to position themselves, their practices, their future growth plans." - David Pegg, Dental Care Alliance

"The DSO Leadership Summit was founded on the idea of knowledge sharing – the more we learn from each other, the better we each will be," said HR for Health COO and DSO Leadership Summit Co-founder, Ralf Tomandl. "Each year the Summit builds on that foundation by creating a non-judgmental environment where attendees and speakers can be vulnerable to share their concerns and issues. It is this transparency that provides the greatest learning opportunities and keeps our attendees coming back year after year."

"In 2021, Group Dentistry Now partnered with HR for Health to make the DSO Leadership Summit even more special. GDN added their own signature to the event with the Emerging Dental Groups to Watch Awards Gala – a first for the DSO industry! The venue was packed to capacity and the red-carpet gala set the tone for the meeting and got the party started," said Bill Neumann, Group Dentistry Now's CEO. He also noted, "An unexpected bonus for this meeting – and something highly unusual for events – is the vast majority of attendees stayed through the end of the meeting, including the after-hours events. This is a testimonial of how extraordinary the occasion was."

"The intimate feel of this conference makes it so that people are having more intentional conversations. Maybe being a little bit vulnerable? Instead of boasting about how well they're doing, they're saying "How can we succeed together and keep the industry rising?" - Dr. Roshan Parikh

With over 400 attendees expected, event organizers predict the 2022 meeting will be the Summit's seventh consecutive sellout. To learn more about the DSO Leadership Summit or to register, visit: www.dsoleadershipsummit.com

