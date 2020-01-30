HR for Health and Henry Schein, Inc. Announce Exclusive Business Relationship to Provide Doctors with New Solutions to Simplify Human Resources & Payroll

MELVILLE, N.Y. and SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), a solutions company for health care professionals, and HR for Health, a SaaS human resources software for private health care practices, today announced an exclusive business relationship to assist doctors with reducing their employment compliance risk while simplifying human resources management.

Together, Henry Schein Business Solutions, which offers dentists resources for business operations, finance, marketing, education, training and more, and HR for Health's human resources and compliance software will provide doctors with a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to help address the challenges of practice ownership, including team performance management, new patient flow, operations, payroll processing, and complying with ever-changing employment laws.

This new business relationship with Henry Schein will expand HR for Health's ability to provide health care professionals with access to a high-quality HR solution that will help guide them through the ever-changing human resources landscape, reducing their compliance risk.

"For health care professionals, patient care is the number one priority, but the intricacies of operating a business can be hard to manage," said AJ Caffentzis, President, North American Dental Group, Henry Schein, Inc. "Together with HR for Health, practitioners can rely on us to provide access to a quality HR solution, so they can focus on patient care."

"Ignoring HR, both from a compliance and also from a practice management perspective, can be a costly mistake for practices," said Ali Oromchian, CEO of HR for Health. "Thanks to our newly formed relationship with Henry Schein, we can help more practices achieve HR compliance and find peace of mind."

This relationship provides high-quality services to Henry Schein customers and will be available exclusively through Henry Schein's Field Sales Consultants. To learn more, please visit www.hrforhealth.com/henry-schein.

About HR for Health®

HR for Health is empowering business owners with the resources to develop and implement employment policies and help avoid legal pitfalls. The platform provides offices with a comprehensive HR experience including customized employee handbooks, seamless time and attendance tracking, payroll, performance and task management tools, plus live HR support with SHRM-certified specialists. HR for Health makes it easier for business owners to protect their interests while drastically simplifying HR administration.

No matter how complicated the issue, we are here to find solutions together.

For more information, visit HR for Health at www.hrforhealth.com, Facebook.com/HRforHealth and @hrforhealth on Instagram.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With approximately 19,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500®, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries. The Company's sales from continuing operations reached $9.4 billion in 2018, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 13 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

