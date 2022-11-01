HR for Health Launches First-Ever HR Hotline for Employers

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HR for Health announced the launch of their first-ever free HR Hotline. The HR Hotline will be open to employers every Wednesday in November from 7 AM to 1 PM PT, as part of National HR Compliance Awareness Month.

This milestone is a notable move for HR for Health on its mission to help healthcare practices operate and grow while mitigating the legal jeopardy of HR noncompliance.

"The HR Hotline was created because we want to give something back to our community. Healthcare practice owners do not have the time, patients, or resources to keep up with constantly shifting labor regulations," says Ali Oromchian, JD, LL.M., and Co-founder at HR for Health. "I see the worst-case HR scenarios play out in our courtrooms every day, so for November, I'm excited that we are providing employers with an easy, no-strings-attached way to check in on their compliance - before they end up in the courtroom."

This news comes in the wake of multiple recent initiatives and accomplishments at HR for Health, including:

The 7th Annual DSO Leadership Summit

Industry-Leading Employee Handbook Generator Software Feature

2022 Launch of our Free Resource Library with 100's of templates and webinars

Industry thought leader and COO of HR for Health, Ralf Tomandl, says, "Many practice owners believe that HR compliance stops at payroll, but then find themselves in court or audited for breaking labor laws they had no idea existed." He continued to explain, "We plan on changing all that with our newest initiative, our HR Hotline."

About HR for Health:

HR for Health is the only all-in-one HR software solution dedicated to helping practices stay HR compliant year-round. HR for Health makes it easy to manage employees across multiple locations all the while boosting employee performance and avoiding lawsuits. With customizable employee handbooks, e-signature-ready documentation, a time clock, cloud-based storage, and more, practice owners can get back to managing what matters most: their patients!

