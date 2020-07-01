HR Green Announces Three New Board Members

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Green, Inc. (HR Green) announced the election of three members to the Board of Directors of their holding company, Green Companies, Inc. (GCI).

Newly elected Directors include Jim Halverson, Ajay Jain, and Rick White. As members of Green Companies Inc.'s Board, they will oversee the engineering, technical, and management solutions operating under HR Green and other specialized divisions. Additionally, Green Companies Inc. owns and operates Windsor Manor Assisted Living facilities under GCI Development, LLC.

"All three of our newest Board members embody the spirit of community and bring talent, expertise, and new ideas to the board room. We are very fortunate to have these leaders serve and guide the organization as we continue to live out our mission to Build Communities and Improve Lives," says Jason Poppen, HR Green's CEO.

Jim Halverson is a Principal of HR Green and serves as Assistant Practice Leader for the Governmental Services Midwest Practice. In this capacity, Jim manages much of the Midwest Practice's operations.

Before joining HR Green in 2001, Jim served in several leadership roles in local government and government-affiliated agencies. Jim has served as Director of the City of Cedar Rapids Department of Development and Linn County Regional Planning Commission (renamed Corridor MPO). In these roles, he oversaw all economic development and land development efforts, long-range city and regional planning, and grants and programming – including federal aid transportation and transit funding. Jim is currently the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of the Cedar Rapids City Planning Commission and the State of Iowa City Development Board, respectively.

Ajay Jain is a Principal at HR Green and currently serves as the Practice Leader of the Water Resources Group in the Water Business Line. His responsibilities include developing and implementing a successful business plan to serve client's water resource needs across all geographies.

He has a BS in Civil Engineering from India and an MS in Civil Engineering from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, where he also served as the President of the India Students Association. Ajay is a Certified Floodplain Manager and a Licensed Professional Engineer in Illinois and Missouri. He currently serves on the Board of the Illinois Association of Floodplain and Stormwater Management (IAFSM) and chairs the Inter-organizational committee. He remains active in professional societies, including ASFPM, APWA, ACEC-IL, and ASCE.

Ajay joined HR Green in 1997 and has since served in various capacities, including as Project Manager and Senior Project Manager for water and transportation projects.

Rick White has been re-elected to the Green Companies, Inc. Board of Directors and is President of HR Green's Governmental Services Business Line.

His corporate management responsibilities include delivering high-value services to clients, analyzing market trends and developing nimble, innovative organizations. He has been part of teams within HR Green that have expanded our transportation services to DOT's and taken the company into Illinois, Texas, Colorado, and California. Rick has a proven ability to work with teams to grow strategically, develop competitive advantages, and to perform at high levels.

As a Principal in Charge and Project Manager, Rick has successfully delivered on numerous large-scale, challenging projects ranging from urban interstate systems to flood control systems. He has also served in a leadership capacity for multiple professional and civic organizations.

About HR Green

Founded in 1913, the HR Green Family of Companies includes HR Green, Inc.; HR Green Pacific, Inc.; HR Green Development, LLC; HR Green Fiber and Broadband, LLC; HR Green California, Inc., and HR Green Michigan, LLC. HR Green has offices throughout the nation providing engineering, technical, and management solutions that build communities and improve lives in: Transportation, Water, Governmental Services, Land Development, Environmental, Construction and Fiber and Broadband. For more information, visit www.hrgreen.com.

