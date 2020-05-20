HR Green Climbs ENR's Top 500 List!

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Green, Inc., a provider of professional engineering and consulting solutions, has been ranked No. 204 on Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms list in 2020, moving up 5 positions from No. 209 in 2019. Widely considered the industry benchmark, ENR ranks engineering companies based on revenue for engineering services provided during the previous year.

"We are pleased to be recognized for our growth in the industry," said Jason Poppen, CEO of HR Green. "This is a great recognition for our team and represents the increased value we are providing our clients and the continued expansion of the engineering and consulting services we offer."

HR Green's staff is experienced with design and construction projects ranging from municipal work to multi-billion dollar programs and improvements. The firm's extensive experience includes design construction of bridges, roads and highways; storm and sanitary sewers; water distribution systems; water treatment facilities; wells, storage facilities, pumps and lift stations; wastewater facilities; as well as governmental, environmental and land development services.

"HR Green aspires to be the provider of choice for all services related to Transportation, Water, Governmental Services, Land Development, and Construction," says Poppen. "We provide a strong platform of technical excellence and committed staff who are eager to work on the most challenging and technical projects. This year's ENR ranking acknowledges that HR Green is headed in the right direction as we continue to provide excellent service to our existing and new clients."

About HR Green

Founded in 1913, the HR Green Family of Companies includes HR Green, Inc.; HR Green Pacific, Inc.; HR Green Development, LLC; HR Green Fiber and Broadband, LLC; HR Green California, Inc., and HR Green Michigan, LLC. HR Green has offices throughout the nation providing engineering, technical, and management solutions that build communities and improve lives in: Transportation, Water, Governmental Services, Land Development, Environmental, Construction and Fiber and Broadband. For more information, visit www.hrgreen.com.

