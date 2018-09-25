HR Green's Ken Demlow Appointed to APWA Right-of-Way Management Subcommittee

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Green, Inc. (HR Green) is proud to announce that Ken Demlow, Project Manager, Fiber and Broadband Services, has been appointed as a standing member of the National American Public Works Association (APWA) Right-of-Way Committee.

As part of the APWA Utilities and Public Rights-of-Way Committee (UPROW), the Right-of-Way Management Subcommittee's mission is to provide a forum that represents the interest of local governments and utilities, while facilitating the transfer of knowledge, information and best practices with respect to management of the public rights-of-way.

"I am extremely honored to be a part of this APWA Subcommittee," said Demlow. "I'm looking forward to assisting with the development of guidance to help cities address the growing wave of fiber and 5G/Small cell location requests."

In addition to his interest in 5G deployment, Demlow is nationally known for his industry knowledge on Smart Meters and Smart Grid. In his role at HR Green, he works directly with clients to assess their current fiber and broadband circumstances, develops a vision and strategy, and assesses financial costs and feasibility.

"Ken's experience with telecommunications, utilities, fiber constriction and smart technologies should allow him to contribute in a meaningful way to this APWA committee," said Edward Barrett, Practice Leader – Fiber & Broadband Services. "We believe Ken will help them with the challenges of 5G deployment and the new FCC Small Cell Preemption Order."

The UPROW Committee provides education and information raising awareness about utility-related issues and promoting the best use of the public rights-of-way. Committee members actively identify new resources, state-of-the art technology, and innovative approaches to assist managers, users, contractors, and elected officials in the ongoing formulation of public policy and local and state ordinances, as well as identifying best practices for the management of public rights-of-way.

About HR Green

Founded in 1913, the HR Green Family of Companies includes HR Green, Inc.; HR Green Pacific, Inc.; HR Green Development, LLC; HR Green Fiber and Broadband, LLC; and HR Green California, Inc. HR Green has offices throughout the nation providing engineering, technical, and management solutions to clients in: Transportation, Water, Governmental Services, Land Development, Environmental, Construction and Fiber and Broadband. For more information, visit www.hrgreen.com.

