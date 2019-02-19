HR Green's Manik Mitra Awarded Young Engineer of The Year Award by ASCE Houston Branch

HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Manik Mitra, PE, CFM, received the "Young Engineer of The Year (YEOY)" award by the ASCE Houston Branch during the 2019 Young Engineer of the Year Banquet Dinner held at Marriott at Westchase, Houston, TX on Monday, February 18, 2019.

Manik has been actively involved in the organization for more than five years and currently serves as the Vice President of Education on the ASCE Houston Branch Board. Other positions held include Secretary, Practitioner Advisor at the University of Houston, Water Resources Chairman, Primary and Secondary Education Chair, and the Environmental and Water Resources Technical Institute (EWRI) Committee member.

Since joining HR Green in 2016, Manik has been supporting the water operations team in Houston as a Project Engineer. He is a valuable member helping the team build communities and improve the lives of those around the Houston area.

"Congratulations to Manik! It's great to see that his dedication to the community, industry and the ASCE Houston Branch hasn't gone unnoticed. We are very proud of him and honored to have him on our team!" said Mike Halde, PE, Vice President, Wastewater Public Practice Leader.

Manik has also helped to further ASCE Global's STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) outreach initiatives by successfully organizing and participating in the bi-annual "Shadow the Engineer" day for the past three years, as well as STEM Day where ASCE was given the opportunity to engage in a hands-on activity with elementary students.

"I am extremely honored to receive this award and be recognized by my colleagues within the ASEC Houston Branch. It's an amazing organization and I look forward to continuing my work with the team and the community," said Manik.

