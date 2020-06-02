HR Powerhouse Cheri Ehrlich Eisen Joins Protis Global

"When Cheri and I first met, it was clear that our firms had the same approach to delivering long term value to our client relationships," says Michael Bitar, Partner and Managing Director of Protis Global. "We could not be happier to have Cheri lead the build out of our Media & Insurance segments. We believe that the relationship between Cheri and Protis Global will allow her to provide her clients with an expanded solutions offering that will only enhance already deep partnerships. Cheri also 'fits' Protis Global in the sense that she is non-stop. Her energy and hunger to deliver for our clients is beyond impressive. Through this joint venture, there are great things coming for Cheri, Protis Global and our clients."

Eisen is entrepreneurial, transparent, and passionate about building prolific teams and Protis Global felt her capabilities and manners of conducting business were aligned with its culture and mission. This People Solutions firm is confident that the partnership will benefit both parties as well as fortify the offerings provided to clients on both sides.

Upon graduating from Indiana University, Eisen's career began in television on the production side. She quickly pivoted to HR and soon after earned her first certification in 2001. Eisen has led, guided, and built talent acquisition functions inside the walls of Fortune 500 organizations such as AOL, The Walt Disney Company, Prudential and Ryder. Eisen's deep expertise sits in the media, and insurance industries with a focus on sales, marketing, operations and shared services functions.

Eisen's partnership with Protis Global will allow her to offer additional value to her clients in terms of resourcing, data and research capabilities. Eisen says, "I was on my own for 6 years and looking for ways to scale my business and at the same time my clients were asking for additional resources. This alliance with Protis Global allowed me to address both of these concerns. What I knew my clients needed most was Protis's capability to provide total people solutions such as Sourcing, Temp, Retained, Contingent, Outplacement as well as data capabilities. She also states, "it was a way for me to continue having consultative discussions with my clients to focus on how I could help them while providing additional value. I have always been a partner to my clients and PG has the same philosophy about partnership."

Protis Global is enthused by this auspicious partnership and by bringing Cheri's wisdom, experience, and energy to the Protis Global family.

About Protis Global: Protis Global is a people solutions firm. The firm operates with the sole purpose of being the most forward-thinking and value-added strategic partner in all people-focused business solutions. Protis Global is the superior authority on human capital. Almost 25 years of experience has given Protis Global the expertise to navigate various industries with intense focus and precision. With an incredible knowledge of diversity and the understanding that talent is the foundation of every organization, Protis Global masterfully tailors each partnership to their client's goals. Protis Global offers a full scope of people solutions via services such as engaged search, interim and contract staffing, data + analytics, board appointments and assessments, and B2B connections.

MRINetwork®, one of the largest talent advisory and professional services providers to recruitment organizations in the world, comprised of nearly 400 independent search and recruitment firms spanning four continents. Over its more than 50-year history, MRI has provided to thousands of independent search and recruitment firms an unparalleled array of services, including learning and talent development, back-office support, organizational development, marketing support and content, strategic planning and performance management systems. In addition, through MRINetwork, MRI provides member firms with a unique forum for collaborative learning, mentoring, benchmarking and rewards, further contributing to their success potential. www.mrinetwork.com.

