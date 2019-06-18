NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HRA administration company, Clarity Benefit Solutions, shares four ways to make on-demand fitness part of your wellness program.

Employee wellness programs have gained popularity in benefit offering programs, as it improves overall employee well-being by addressing mental and physical health needs.

Technology has changed the way people approach fitness. On-demand fitness gives people virtual access to trainers, workouts, and fitness classes that fit their schedules and experience levels. Giving employees access to on-demand fitness as part of an employee wellness program encourages employees to be physically active, which increases productivity and decreases overall healthcare costs.

Here are four ways to successfully incorporate on-demand fitness into an employee wellness program.

First, give your employees options. A lot of people are drawn to different types of workouts, and they will be more likely to participate in a program if there are workout options that appeal to them. Some on-demand options offer wide range of options, but if you are unsure, you can always informally poll your employees.

Second, make sure it is flexible enough to accommodate all employees. Employees will be at different fitness levels, so be sure that nobody feels left out. Look for options that provide progressions and levels, so all employees can participate.

Third, make it accessible and easy to incorporate into employees' lives. Look for options that allow individuals to participate anywhere, any time. Some people are not comfortable going to a gym or taking an in-person class, so look for options that are compatible with all devices so they can participate in the manner that's best for them.

Finally, give employees a way to track progress. Integrate the on-demand fitness program with your benefits portal, so incentives can be properly tracked and administered. This creates a sense of community and encouragement among employees.

Today's workforce is comprised of the most tech-savvy individuals to date. Take advantage of that when trying to create an employee wellness program that will appeal to the most employees. Create wellness programs that fit their lifestyle and fitness levels.

About Clarity Benefit Solutions: Clarity Benefit Solutions provides technology that makes the health insurance plan selection process fast, easy, and straightforward.

