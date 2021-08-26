HRC Fertility and USC Fertility Collaborate to Expand Fertility Care and Research
Aug 26, 2021, 15:33 ET
PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USC Fertility, comprised of physicians with Keck Medicine of USC who also serve as Keck School of Medicine of USC faculty, will now provide fertility treatment at HRC Fertility in Pasadena, one of HRC Fertility's nine locations throughout Southern California. HRC Fertility will now be recognized as an affiliate of Keck Medicine of USC. This collaboration adds new research capabilities and expanded Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Fellowship training opportunities, which will be overseen by the Keck School.
"We're excited to welcome USC Fertility to HRC Fertility," says Sherif Hanna, CEO of HRC Fertility Management. "Adding the ability to explore new scientific breakthroughs and work with the next generation of fertility specialists allows us to continue to transform and shape the future of treating and caring for patients who experience infertility."
"USC Fertility is committed to providing our patients with cutting-edge, evidence-based medical care," added Richard J. Paulson, MD, director of USC Fertility, professor of obstetrics and gynecology and chief of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility with the Keck School. "We will continue to provide this high level of care and look forward to expanding our capabilities and additional contributions to research to advance the standard of fertility treatment."
USC Fertility physicians will practice out of the newly opened flagship HRC Fertility center in the heart of Pasadena on the 9th floor of 55 S. Lake Blvd. The 26,000 square-foot flagship opened its doors in December of 2020 with advanced IVF labs.
For new patient consultations please call 866-HRC-4IVF (866-472-4483) or visit havingbabies.com. Current and past USC Fertility patients can contact the HRC Fertility Pasadena center at 626-440-9161 for questions.
About HRC Fertility Management
HRC Fertility Management, LLC is a Management Services Organization (MSO) in Pasadena, California. HRC Fertility Management provides multiple administrative services to fertility clinics, including human resources, accounting, finance, marketing, revenue cycle management, business development, operations, clinical compliance, information technology, and legal services. With the support of HRC Fertility Management, physicians are relieved of non-medical business functions, allowing them to focus on their clinical practice and providing the best possible patient experience. HRC Fertility Management's deep industry expertise and collaborative team approach will not only help drive patient growth to its partner practices, but also help increase revenue streams and grow market share. For more information visit havingbabies.com.
Contact:
HRC Fertility
Albert Villalta
[email protected]
SOURCE HRC Fertility Management
Share this article