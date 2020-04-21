HRCI Launches Online Delivery of HR Certification Exams

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HRCI®, the premier HR credentialing and learning organization is pleased to announce that exams for four of their eight certifications will be available through online delivery.

Beginning on May 1, 2020, U.S. and Canadian residents will have the option to register and test using OnVUE, Pearson VUE's online proctoring exam delivery system. Online exam delivery will be available for the following HRCI certifications: Associate Professional in Human Resources® (aPHR®), Professional in Human Resources® (PHR®), Senior Professional in Human Resources® (SPHR®) and Global Professional in Human Resources® (GPHR®).

"HRCI has set the global standard for credentialing and learning for over 45 years. As the first HR certification organization to deliver advanced technology with Pearson VUE, we are aligning our brand with other corporations such as, Microsoft, AWS and Cisco," said Dr. Amy Dufrane, SPHR, CAE, HRCI Chief Executive Officer.

Pearson VUE leverages state-of-the-art technology, in combination with live monitoring, to ensure that HRCI exams are protected and secure. This technology will offer an alternative testing option, while maintaining the integrity of their exams and with robust security protections.

"We're delighted that HRCI has expanded its exam delivery through Pearson VUE's online proctoring platform, OnVUE. HRCI's certifications are recognized as the gold standard for HR professionals and we're pleased to provide a solution that allows HR professionals to continue forward in pursuit of their certifications," said Eric D'Astolfo, Vice President, Business Development at Pearson VUE.

HRCI is committed to remaining at the forefront of technology and innovation in the HR profession. Dufrane added, "We have been researching online exam delivery for nearly a year. With most test centers in North America and Europe closed, we were able to accelerate the launch of online exam delivery."

Moving to online proctoring fits into our new normal, where professionals are spending more time working remotely. HRCI candidates can now prepare and become certified without leaving the comfort of their home or office.

HRCI continues to monitor the latest information in all impacted markets. For additional information, please visit www.hrci.org/covid19.

About HRCI®

HRCI®, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is the premier credentialing and learning organization for the human resources profession. For over 45 years, we have set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence through our commitment to the development and advancement of businesspeople in the people business. HRCI develops and offers world-class learning, as well as the administration of eight global certifications and is dedicated to helping professionals achieve new competencies that drive business results. Learn more at www.hrci.org.

About Pearson VUE

Pearson VUE has been a pioneer in the computer-based testing industry for decades, delivering more than 16 million certification and licensure exams annually in every industry from academia and admissions to IT and healthcare. We are the global leader in developing and delivering high-stakes exams via the world's most comprehensive network of nearly 20,000 highly secure test centers as well as online testing in over 180 countries. Our leadership in the assessment industry is a result of our collaborative partnerships with a broad range of clients, from leading technology firms to government and regulatory agencies. For more information, please visit PearsonVUE.com.

