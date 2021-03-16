HR.com Webcast for HR Managers and Benefit Specialists Shines Spotlight on Simplifying Premium Billing

The "New World of Work" brings both challenges and opportunities for the HR professional. A largely remote workplace combined with recent workforce disruption and changing benefit preferences has increased administrative tasks for healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits. Organizations need to embrace digital transformation over spreadsheets.

In the last two years, the number of coverages per employer plan has skyrocketed, including coverages to support the remote workforce trends such as telemedicine and pet insurance. While these trends enrich the benefit offerings, they can also create additional administrative burdens for HR.

"I will share best practices and new innovative solutions that enable excellence in this new world of remote HR teams," says Bull. "We realize that in this 'New World of Work' HR technology must provide simplified, automated SaaS solutions that can be accessed anywhere securely. I am looking forward to this exciting conversation around operational excellence in remote work environments."

Named a Top 10 HR Tech Startup of 2020 by HR Technology Outlook magazine and a Top 25 HR Technology Solutions Provider of 2020 by CIO Applications magazine, AdminaHealth® is at the forefront of the current HR technology revolution.

Register for the "Simplifying Premium Billing: 5 Powerful Steps to Transform Your HR Operations" webcast on HR.com, and visit AdminaHealth.com to learn how the AdminaHealth Billing Suite™ automates invoice consolidation and reconciliation, and streamlines payment management.

SOURCE AdminaHealth