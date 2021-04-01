hrQ Examines the Future of Work

DENVER, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What is the "Future of Work"? In the wake of 2020, organizations are taking the lessons learned during a year of drastic shifts in work and social culture to map out new strategies for success.

"The Future of Work and The Changing Employer-Employee Relationship," a new article from the consulting team at hrQ, offers an in-depth examination of the extensive impact of the past year and sets the stage for what's to come and how organizations can plan and prepare. hrQ works with dozens of large organizations that have had to adapt to the changes of 2020 and are transitioning to the new world of work.

Key points include:

- How have the events of 2020 impacted employees' expectations of an organization's culture and the work environment?

- What do organizations need to do to adapt to the new way of working?

- How can organizations better engage with employees? With society?

- How can organizations define their culture now and create a strategy to reach their goals?

- What resources are available to organizations who want to strategize and grow?

Dr. Stephanie Williams, hrQ Senior Managing Consultant, researched trends from the last year and tracked the questions clients have had about adjusting to the new world.

"So much has happened over the past year, and organizations are trying to make sense of it all to determine where to go from here," Williams said. "We believe that understanding the shifting employer-employee relationship is incredibly important for organizational resilience and a successful path forward. My hope is that the framework and insights we offer truly enable leaders to make changes that allow both organizations and their people to flourish and thrive."

The changes can be viewed as more than just an acceleration of trends that were already in place – they are driving real transformation in organizations, said hrQ Corporate Vice President Brian Wilkerson.

"Every organization is working to define their 'new normal' and determine what the future of their workplace should look like," Wilkerson said. "We are excited to release these key insights from our work with clients over the past year on how to advance the organization's culture and performance while providing a safe environment that allows employees to thrive in the new world of work."

You can download the full article at https://www.hrqinc.com/what-is-the-future-of-work/.

More About LandrumHR

LandrumHR and hrQ help organizations simplify their people equation through permanent and interim staffing, human capital consulting, HR outsourcing, and workforce solutions. The company's full range of integrated offerings makes the business of people easier. To learn more about LandrumHR and hrQ services, visit www.landrumhr.com or www.hrqinc.com.

SOURCE hrQ

Related Links

https://www.hrqinc.com

