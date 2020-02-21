HRS selects leading AI-driven Talent Intelligence platform My Ally for Candidate Sourcing and Recruitment Scheduling Automation

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- My Ally, the world's leading Talent Intelligence platform, has been chosen to automate the candidate sourcing and interview scheduling workload for global eCommerce company HRS Group.

HRS is one of the market leaders in the global business travel market and one of the top three hotel portals in Europe. With more than 1,500 people in more than 35 branches worldwide, growth comes with the additional challenges that accompany hiring hundreds of people across dozens of geographical locations. With teams already overloaded by manual tasks, Talent Acquisition struggles to proactively fill the hiring pipeline with qualified candidates. Candidate sourcing and scheduling interviews with recruiters, hiring managers, and other stakeholders will now use Artificial Intelligence and natural language processing to speed up the hiring process.

"High Quality engagement and speed of hiring are crucial to provide a superb candidate experience for global companies," says CEO and Founder of My Ally Deepti Yenireddy. "To hire the best, you need to compete with the global demand for talent by identifying candidates at scale and wowing them with speed and a scintillating experience."

My Ally's AI-powered Discover solution allows HR and Talent Acquisition teams at HRS the ability to surface active and passive candidates based on professional attributes and create a world class experience at scale for them through automated engagement campaigns using artificial intelligence. My Ally's Hire solution automates all interview scheduling, negotiation with interviewers to find the best slot for their candidates in pipeline, reschedulings, and cancellations when needed - with minimal manual intervention. My Ally is a SAP partner by which it leverages the cutting edge AI that integrates into HRS's Applicant Tracking System (ATS) SuccessFactors, to build a world-class candidate experience.

About My Ally

Developed for enterprise human resource teams, My Ally is the world's leading Talent Intelligence Software provider. My Ally gives complex organizations the tools to discover, hire, and engage the right people to fuel business. Built with the belief that AI needs HR to create great experiences throughout the talent lifecycle, My Ally is the only AI-powered solution capable of human-like communications.

Contact: Vishnu Gangasani, Vishnu@myally.ai

