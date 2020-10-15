HSA Bank and MyHealthMath Share Strategies on Using HSAs to Advance Health and Wealth Equity

"The unfortunate reality is that lower income populations are more likely to overpay on health insurance, leaving them less money for vital expenses and investments like retirement. This ultimately contributes to increasing wealth disparities," says MyHealthMath Chief Mission Officer, Elizabeth Coté, MD, MPH. "This webinar can help employers break this cycle, increase enrollment in HSA-eligible plans, and provide more equitable benefits for all their employees."

Webinar speakers will include Dr. Elizabeth Coté, MD, MPA, Chief Mission Officer from MyHealthMath, Bob Watterson, Chief Executive Officer from MyHealthMath, Kevin Robertson, Chief Revenue Officer from HSA Bank, and David M. Coolidge, JD, Benefits Consultant and ERISA attorney from Pierce Atwood LLP.

The speakers will share strategies that employers can use including offering enhanced plan design that makes enrollment easier, HSA matching contributions, improved consumer education, and decision support. These approaches can make HSAs an attractive option for all employer populations, improving access to cost effective healthcare and tax savings.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused financial pressure which necessitates that employees be even more engaged in making smart decisions with their healthcare dollars," said Kevin Robertson, Chief Revenue Officer of HSA Bank. "When employers offer increased support and education, employees are more engaged, resulting in better and more confident healthcare choices."

The webinar titled "Use HSAs to Advance Health and Wealth Equity and Inclusion," will be held on Tuesday, October 20 at 1 p.m. CT. To register, click here.

