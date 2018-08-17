HSA Bank Donates to American Red Cross for Hurricane Florence Relief

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, N.A., today announced it will donate $10,000 to Hurricane Florence relief efforts led by the American Red Cross of Wisconsin, including support for local volunteers deployed to the area and shelter supplies for affected residents. HSA Bank has a long history of supporting the communities we serve especially in times of disaster.

"Our thoughts are with those affected by this devastating event," said Chad Wilkins, president of HSA Bank. "We are honored to do our small part in giving back to the communities impacted by donating to the American Red Cross, which provides immediate services and a broad safety net to those affected."

In addition to the monetary donation made by HSA Bank, employees participated in a local Red Cross telethon to help raise additional funds to assist those in need.

HSA Bank is a trusted leader in consumer-directed healthcare (CDH), focusing on Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) for over two decades and serving as both the bank and administrator.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

