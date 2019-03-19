HSA Bank Health & Wealth Index(SM) reveals 3 key findings about consumer engagement

Key findings from this year's HSA Bank Health & Wealth Index found that consumers remain focused on their physical health and often report high levels of confidence in their physical and financial health, but there is still an opportunity to improve engagement related to consumers' limited health plan knowledge and financial behaviors. The three overall themes the survey revealed include:

Consumers are unfamiliar with important aspects of their health plan. About 15% of consumers were unable to identify their health insurance plan type, and another 3% mistakenly identified their insurance carrier as the type of plan. That's roughly one in five consumers who are unsure about the basics of their health insurance plan.

About 15% of consumers were unable to identify their health insurance plan type, and another 3% mistakenly identified their insurance carrier as the type of plan. That's roughly one in five consumers who are unsure about the basics of their health insurance plan. Physical health engagement is a priority for consumers. For the second year, 86% of consumers believe they made lifestyle changes to improve their health in the past year, and over 90% receive at least one preventative health exam each year.

For the second year, 86% of consumers believe they made lifestyle changes to improve their health in the past year, and over 90% receive at least one preventative health exam each year. Financial best practices are not being implemented.Saving and considering cost are two fundamental aspects of financial responsibility, but 40% of consumers never save specifically for future healthcare expenses, and 30% never consider cost when selecting healthcare services.

"In order to keep consumer engagement growing, it's imperative that employers take the necessary steps to offer guidance," said Chad Wilkins, president of HSA Bank. "Here at HSA Bank, we empower employers with tools to educate their employees so that they too can be highly engaged and informed about their health and wealth decisions. Employers have an opportunity to measure engagement and provide recommendations for improvement using the Health & Wealth Index calculator."

